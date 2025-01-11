Ghanaian midfielder Dennis Konney has signed for Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto

Portuguese giants FC Porto has bolstered its U19 squad with the signing of talented Ghanaian midfielder Dennis Konney.

The 18-year-old joined the team under the guidance of coach Sérgio Ferreira, bringing his skills and determination to one of Portugal's most storied clubs.

This move marks Konney's first venture into international football, following his development at the renowned Rising Stars of Africa Academy in Accra, Ghana.

Dennis Konney has signed for Portuguese giants FC Porto.

Source: Twitter

Konney describes himself as a defensive midfielder with qualities akin to Sergio Busquets, highlighting his intelligence, control, and vision on the pitch.

His primary focus is on enabling his teammates to shine, as he puts it via Ghanaweb:

"I like watching my teammates so they can score."

These traits position him as a valuable addition to FC Porto's U19 squad, with the potential to significantly contribute to the Dragons' ambitions in the 2024-25 season.

Determined and ready to embrace the challenge, the young midfielder is eager to make his mark on the team.

"I came to be champion this year," he declared, expressing confidence in his new team’s quality and potential.

"His ultimate dream? To one day step onto the pitch at Estadio do Dragao, following in the footsteps of club icons like Samu, Galeno, and Fabio Vieira, whom he deeply admires.

With his drive, talent, and passion for the game, Konney’s journey at Porto is just the beginning of his footballing adventure.

Hearts of Oak announce the transfer of top winger

Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak has confirmed the transfer of rising star Saani Isshak Mohammed to Danish side AC Horsens, marking a significant milestone in the teenager's promising career.

The announcement was made via the club’s official social media platforms, where the Phobians expressed their pride in Saani’s development and gratitude for his contributions.

While the club stopped short of revealing details about the deal, the sentiment reflected their belief in the winger’s potential to succeed at the next level.

KofCity FC forward joins Egyptian side

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KofCity FC have confirmed the departure of forward Emmanuel Nyarko, who has signed with Egyptian club Egy Salloum.

Nyarko, who played a pivotal role in KofCity FC's third-placed finish in the Akuapem North League last season, is expected to bring his talents to the Egyptian side.

Source: YEN.com.gh