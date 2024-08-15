Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman has completed loan move to Dutch outfit Feyenoord

Black Stars forward Ibrahim Osman has made a move to the Dutch Eredivisie to join giants Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old inked a deal to join the former Dutch champions on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Osman, who signed for the Seagulls in the summer transfer window, participated in pre-season with Brighton but leaves for Feyenoord to continue his development.

Black Stars forward Ibrahim Osman joins Feyenoord on loan from Brighton.

"At Feyenoord, young players get the chance to develop," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"For my development, it is good to play here and improve aspects of my game. And I want to use my qualities to help the team achieve great things in the Eredivisie and in Europe," he added.

Osman has been one of the finest youngsters in Europe since moving abroad and in his one-and-half season at FC Nordsjaelland, the Ghanaian teen netted ten goals for the Danish Superliga side.

The talented forward is on a five-year deal with the Amex Park outfit and will return to end at the end of the season, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Feyenoord best for Osman's development

The Ghana international is expected to gain more game time in Holland following competition for places in the Feyenoord team.

Osman, who made his Ghana debut in March against Nigeria, will follow similar path to Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra, who were also loaned out in their debut season.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord could benefit from the winger enormous potential, having shown in the past few years his qualities.

