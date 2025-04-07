The Yam Sellers Association in Sunyani in the Bono Region lost one of its members and was adequately represented at the funeral service

One of the members read the group's tribute to the deceased member in English and the video went viral online

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

A group of yam sellers lost one of their colleagues and joined the deceased’s family to mourn with them at the funeral and burial ceremony.

The Sunyani Yam sellers like other groups the deceased belonged to, paid their tributes to her.

In an Instagram video, one of the ladies read the tribute on behalf of the group in the presence of all who had come to mourn with the family.

The yam sellers were dressed in the attires they typically wear when selling at the market. Most of them wore dark-colored clothes to signify that they were in mourning.

When it was their turn to read their tribute, a lady took the microphone while some of them stood beside her. The women encouraged their colleague holding the microphone to address those present in English instead of using a local language.

The lady spoke good English, debunking the public notion that most market women can only speak local languages.

“Today, as the Yam Sellers Association, we are here to mourn our beloved Vida Oduro. In fact, the family has lost a great hero. We’ve lost our everything. Vida was our counsellor.”

As she spoke, the rest of the yam sellers standing by her cheered her on so she could continue. One of them said in Twi that they speak English when they get home.

Ghanaians applaud English-speaking market women

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by gharticles on Instagram. Read them below:

Nyemawuyram said:

“She is educated 👍🏾💪🏾Yam Sellers Association ❤️.”

1dapperjayden_ wrote:

“Vida brought out the English in her 😍😂😢🔥👏🏿.”

Mayaati_1 said:

“)se ka ne nyinaa😹😹❤️❤️.”

Missmabelta wrote:

“Kudos to her 👏👏👏👏👏. Her late friend would be proud and smiling from afar ❤️❤️.”

Lady_anniedarkwa said:

“Do you know why they are shouting? Let me tell you, most of them don't understand what she is saying. While some think she is good, others probably think she is just doing, others don't really know what's happening so they will hail her. Kudos Ma❤️.”

__ansaba__ wrote:

“Yɛ kor fie aaa yɛ ka brofo 😂.”

Mrs.ange.boafo said:

“Kumasi Yam Sellers Association left the group chat 😂😂😂😂 we love you regardless our mothers ❤️.”

John Dumelo pays tribute to his dad

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician, John Dumelo read an emotional tribute during his father's funeral.

The funeral service for John Dumelo's late father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr was held on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

John Dumelo's father died on January 3, 2025, a few days before he was sworn into parliament as Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon.

