A Ghanaian policeman has earned the admiration of a road user for his remarkable show of professionalism

This comes after he pointed out a traffic offence committed by a motorist and chose to educate him on road traffic regulations rather than punish him

The road user, who experienced the officer's professionalism firsthand, opened up to YEN.com.gh about the encounter

Corporal Samson Mensah of the Tesano Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) in Accra has portrayed the Ghana Police Service in a positive light following his commendable conduct while performing his duties.

This follows recognition from a Ghanaian man, Cyril Acquah, who celebrated Cpl Mensah for upholding the highest standards and ethics in his day-to-day activities.

It all happened on Saturday, April 5, 2025, when Cyril Acquah, a finance manager for an auto firm was on his way to the Achimota Mall.

He inadvertently violated a traffic rule by crossing the traffic at Neoplan Station while it was amber.

As fate would have it, Cpl Mensah, who was on duty, noticed the incident and directed him to stop.

Realising his mistake, Cyril Acquah immediately admitted to the offence, much to the surprise of the officer.

As the two began to interact, Cyril Acquah was taken aback by Cpl Mensah's willingness to educate him on road traffic regulations.

"Corporal Mensah approached me and calmly asked if I knew I did wrong. I accepted my mistake without any argument. He then told me he was amazed by how gently and respectfully I responded. He proceeded to school me on some traffic regulations and how to avoid violating them in the future. I was really impressed by the professionalism displayed by CPL Mensah.His tone and demeanour made me feel calm and at ease. At no point did I feel worried or threatened because of the professional approach he adopted in communicating with me," he told YEN.com.gh

Cyril Acquah confessed that he was impressed with Cpl Mensah's policing style adding that the police officer deserves recognition for his unique approach.

"I have encountered several policemen in the past, and I can state with confidence that CPL Mensah stands out as the most professional policeman I have ever met. And I honestly believe he deserves recognition for his unique approach to policing. The police service surely needs more men like him."

YEN.com.gh subsequently contacted Cpl Mensah who confirmed encountering Acquah.

Delving into details about the incident, Cpl Mensah said that the situation which caused Acquah to run the amber light was not entirely his fault.

He explained that there was the likelihood of Acquah’s car getting hit from behind if he had stopped the car suddenly.

The law enforcement officer said he, therefore, felt the need to educate the offending road user on how to avoid a similar situation in the future in order to keep himself and other road users safe.

“Our work as policemen is not to threaten, intimidate road users or exhort money from them we determine that they have committed an offence. We should also be able to educate road users on the traffic rules and regulations when the need arises,” he told YEN.com.gh.

