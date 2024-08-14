Patric Pfeiffer has completed his move to Swiss topflight side BSC Young Boys in the transfer window

The German-born Ghanaian centre-back will spend a season on loan with the Swiss from Augsburg

Pfeiffer, who was born in Hamburg to Ghanaian parents, will represent the African nation at senior level

German-born Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer has joined Swiss giants BSC Young Boys in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who recently switched nationalities to represent Ghana, signed a deal to join Young Boys on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg.

Pfeiffer is expected to gain regular play time in Switzerland following struggles for consistency at Augsburg, a club he joined last summer.

German-born Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer in action for Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Photo: Tom Weller/ Picture Alliance.

"Reinforcement from the Bundesliga for BSC Young Boys: 24-year-old central defender Patric Pfeiffer comes from FC Augsburg and will play the current season on loan at YB. After that, he will return to Augsburg, where he has a contract until summer 2027," wrote Young Boys on their official website, confirming the defender's arrival.

The lanky centre-back took part in Augsburg's pre-season and travelled with the team to South Africa.

However, he missed the final warm-up against Marseille due to a knock and would be expected to start training in Bern this week.

Young Boys won the Swiss League last season.

Pfeiffer excited with Young Boys move

The Ghanaian defender insists the move to Switzerland is the best for his career and hopes to return to Augsburg next summer an improved version of himself.

He told Augsburg's official website:

"After open and constructive discussions with those responsible, I have come to the conclusion that a new challenge is the best option for my development. It is a good opportunity to gain valuable playing time on loan with a strong team like Bern. The chance to play in European competitions and gain experience abroad is also very appealing, so that I can then return to FCA stronger for the coming season."

Pfeiffer confirms nationality switch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that German-born defender Patric Pfeiffer has confirmed his decision to switch nationalities and play for Ghana at the senior level.

The lanky centre-back was reported to have agreed to play for Ghana in 2022, but Pfeiffer was not called up for international matches.

However, it was later disclosed that the player's switch was unsuccessful, leading to failure for him to receive an invite.

