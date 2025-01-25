Comparing Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo's First 50 Premier League Games

Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo have made significant impacts in their first 50 Premier League games

The Black Stars duo have put up superlative performances for West Ham and Bournemouth, attracting interest from top Premier League sides

YEN.com.gh has decided to take a closer look at their performances in their first 50 games in the Premier League

Two Ghanaian talents have made significant impacts in the Premier League—Mohammed Kudus at West Ham and Antoine Semenyo at Bournemouth.

Both players have caught the eye of top clubs, with Kudus reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and Manchester City, while Semenyo has been linked with a potential move to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.

As of January 2025, Kudus has reached his 50th Premier League appearance, and Semenyo reached the same milestone in August 2024.

Goals and Assists

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham)

Kudus has been an attacking force for West Ham. In his first 50 Premier League appearances, he has scored 21 goals and registered 8 assists. In the 2024/25 season, Kudus has made 17 appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist.

Last season, he netted 8 goals in 33 matches and assisted 6. Kudus has shown consistent goal-scoring ability since his arrival, making him one of West Ham’s most important attacking players.

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth)

Semenyo, who joined Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in his first 50 Premier League appearances.

While his goal tally is lower than Kudus’, Semenyo’s contributions have been crucial for Bournemouth, especially considering the club’s struggle for consistency in the Premier League.

His goal-scoring rate is respectable, and he has shown flashes of his potential, though he still has room to grow.

Playing Style

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus has impressed with his versatility and flair in the attacking third. He is known for his dribbling skills, creativity, and ability to score from various positions.

His adaptability allows him to play in different attacking roles, contributing both as a goal scorer and a creator.

Kudus’ performances for West Ham have been integral to their offensive play, and he has the ability to change the course of a game with his vision and technical ability.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo’s style is characterised by his physicality, pace, and work rate. While not as flashy as Kudus, Semenyo’s ability to hold the ball up, make intelligent runs, and pressure defenders has made him a key player for Bournemouth.

His all-around contributions, including his pressing and link-up play, have been valuable, though he has not yet reached the same level of consistency in front of goal as Kudus.

Team Impact

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus’ impact at West Ham has been significant. He arrived with high expectations and has lived up to them, contributing to the team’s attacking play while also improving his overall game.

Last season, his performances have been a key factor in West Ham’s success in both domestic and European competitions.

Kudus' ability to perform in big moments, along with his adaptability, has made him a player to watch in the coming years.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo’s time at Bournemouth has been marked by steady growth. While Bournemouth has faced challenges in the Premier League, Semenyo’s performances have been one of the bright spots.

His development has been evident, and while he may not have the same headline-grabbing statistics as Kudus, his contributions have been vital to Bournemouth’s offensive play.

Semenyo’s work ethic and ability to adapt to the Premier League are clear, and he has the potential to become a more prominent figure in the future.

