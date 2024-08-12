Black Stars forward Ibrahim Osman will join Feyenoord on loan from English outfit Brighton

Osman joined the English Premier League outfit in the summer transfer window from FC Nordsajelland

The teen forward is expected to gain more play time and experience before returning after his loan spell

Ghana winger Ibrahim Osman is headed to the Netherlands to join Dutch Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old forward, who joined Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, will sign a season-long loan deal with the Dutch giants.

Osman is expected to arrive in Holland on Tuesday for a medical before his official presentation on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Osman in action for English Premier League side Brighton during pre-season. Photo: Zac Goodwin/ Masashi Hara.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the winger will join Feyenoord on loan with no option to buy.

Osman, a graduate of the famous Right to Dream Academy, arrived in England in the summer after an outstanding spell with Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland, where he scored six goals and delivered seven assists last season, per Transfermarkt.

However, competition for places in the first team meant the winger would have to spend a season on loan elsewhere.

He is expected to take a similar path to AFCON winner Simon Adingra and Japanese forward Kaora Mitoma. Brighton's summer signing Yankuba Minteh also joined the club after a loan spell with Feyenoord.

Osman to benefit from loan

Competition for places in Brighton attack will be keen ahead of the start of the campaign.

Adingra, Mitoma, Julio Enciso, Minteh, Jeremy Sarmiento and Amario Cozier-Duberry are all expected to compete for positions on the flanks.

This means a loan spell will allow the Ghana international to get more game time which could also prepare him for the intensity of the English Premier League.

Duncan joins Venezia in Italy

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder, Alfred Duncan has joined Italian outfit Venezia FC in the summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal to join the Serie A side from rivals Fiorentina.

Duncan, who started his career at Inter Milan, has enormous experience in the Italian topflight league, having previously played for Sassuolo and Sampdoria.

