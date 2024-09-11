Footballers have often been accused of failing to live up to any moral standard, but the narrative is fast-changing

A growing trend of the sport's big names sharing their faith in Jesus Christ with their large fanbase is becoming bold

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top five active footballers who are devout Christians, as Raheem Sterling joined the bandwagon

Football, the world's most popular sport, draws in an audience of over 3.5 billion fans, providing players with immense platforms to showcase their abilities on the pitch.

However, their influence often extends beyond the game, allowing them to shape cultures and inspire millions.

Raheem Sterling recently joined the bandwagon of active footballers who are devout Christians.

While many footballers are known for their lavish lifestyles, a growing number use their fame to proclaim their faith in Jesus Christ.

A recent addition to this group is Arsenal's Raheem Sterling, who recently embraced Christianity and was baptized as part of his spiritual journey.

5 active footballers devoted to Christianity

In light of this, we take a look at five prominent footballers who actively use their platforms to share their faith:

5. Mykhailo Mudryk

Despite struggling to hit his stride since moving to Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk, Mudryk remains unwavering in his Christian faith.

His body is adorned with tattoos that reflect his devotion to Jesus.

Perhaps his most famous ink is the phrase "Only Jesus" on his neck.

Another tattoo across his chest reads, “Dear God if today I lose my hope, remind me that Your plans are better than my dreams.”

Through these visible marks, Mudryk quite literally wears his faith on his sleeve, reminding fans of his spiritual beliefs.

4. Olivier Giroud

Known as much for his striking good looks as for his ability to find the back of the net, Giroud is a World Cup-winning forward who never hesitates to express his Christian faith.

The inside of his right arm bears a tattoo of Psalm 23: "The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want," written in Latin.

According to Sport and Faith, in 2019, Giroud guest-edited the Christian magazine Jesus, using his public platform to discuss his dedication to his faith.

"I try to speak about my faith whenever I can," he shared.

For Giroud, his accomplishments on the field are matched by his commitment to sharing the message of Christ.

3. Alisson Becker

As one of the world’s premier goalkeepers, Alisson Becker's heroics between the posts for both Brazil and Liverpool have earned him global acclaim.

Yet beyond his footballing prowess, Alisson is a devoted Christian who actively shares the gospel on his social media.

In 2019, after winning the Yachine Trophy, which honours the best goalkeeper in the world, Alisson publicly thanked God for the recognition, per Evangelical Focus.

His faith remains central to his life, and he consistently seeks to inspire others with his testimony.

2. Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s young star Bukayo Saka has made headlines not only for his dazzling displays on the pitch but also for his openness about his Christian faith.

Saka, who reads the Bible every night, has spoken candidly about what his belief in Christ means to him.

Despite his young age, Saka’s faith keeps him grounded amidst the pressures of professional football.

His humility and willingness to share his spiritual journey set him apart as a role model both on and off the field, as noted by The Christian Institute.

1. Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino, the Brazilian striker who once lit up Anfield for Liverpool, experienced a profound spiritual transformation in 2020.

Under the guidance of his teammate Alisson Becker, Firmino was baptised, marking a turning point in his life.

Since then, he has taken his faith beyond the pitch, preaching the gospel in church services in his home nation.

Firmino also uses his social media accounts to spread the word of God, reaching millions of followers with the message of salvation.

His journey in Christ has become a significant part of his identity, as he uses his platform to inspire others spiritually.

