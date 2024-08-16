Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at an intriguing new project on social media, leaving his supporters eagerly anticipating what’s next

The 39-year-old Portuguese legend seems poised for a new adventure, with his latest post fueling speculation about a possible podcast debut

On Wednesday night, Ronaldo began the new campaign on a blistering note, scoring a goal and assist in the Saudi Super Cup

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked widespread speculation by teasing his new project on social media.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has offered a tantalizing hint about his upcoming venture.

Cristiano Ronaldo has teased his new project on social media, leading to plenty of speculation about what it might be.

The legendary Portuguese forward resorted to Instagram, posting a cryptic message that has fueled widespread speculation among his millions of followers.

A brief teaser displayed microphones marked with “CR7,” suggesting that Ronaldo may be planning to launch a podcast series.

Ronaldo's ex-teammates react to his post

Numerous former colleagues have filled the comments section, with former Real Madrid teammate Marcelo asking:

"What are you up to?? Tell me soon 🤣🤣🤣".

Alvaro Morata also inquired along similar lines:

"What are you preparing 😬".

Rio Ferdinand heightened the anticipation by posting several eye emojis, to which Ronaldo also responded.

What's next for Ronaldo?

Excitement is mounting among fans and celebrities about Ronaldo's latest project, as noted by Goal.

The prominent “CR7” branding on the microphones strongly suggests that Ronaldo might be stepping into the podcasting world.

If so, this would be another achievement for the athlete, who has continually shown his ability to reinvent himself both on and off the field.

Ronaldo achieves new milestone

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Ronaldo achieved another milestone in his legendary career during his first appearance for Al-Nassr in the 2024/25 season.

By scoring against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo extended his remarkable streak of netting at least one goal in 23 consecutive seasons, a run that began with his professional debut for Sporting Lisbon.

This consistency highlights his longevity and adaptability, traits that have kept him at the pinnacle of football for over two decades.

