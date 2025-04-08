Prophet Kumchacha has opened up about how his relationship with Nana Akufo-Addo turned sour over the Menzgold saga

He claimed the former president advised him to invest in the now-defunct Menzgold firm, leading to his financial loss

Kumchacha said he lost respect for Akufo-Addo after he failed to help him recover his locked-up funds despite multiple appeals

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchahcha, has opened up about the genesis of his strained relationship with former president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, the renowned man of God, known for his controversial views on national issues, said he was convinced by the former president to invest in Menzgold when he consulted him for financial advice.

He said he had a great relationship with the former Ghanaian president, and expected him to intervene on the Menzgold matter to protect him and other investors from losing their investment.

"When I wanted to invest my money at Menzgold, I told him about it and he advised me to do it. So, when the money was locked up, I went back to him on three dofferent occasions for help to recover my investment. He promised me that I will get my back back, but uptil now, I have not yet received the money," he said.

According to Prophet Kumchacha, he was one of the key men of God who helped the former president to win the 2016 presidential elections.

However, upon assumption of office, the president turned his back on him, watching aloof while he lost his money in an investment he advised him to make.

Because of this, Prophet Kumchacha said he lost admiration for the former Ghanaian president, resulting his in decision to become a fierst critic of his administration.

What is MenzGold?

Menzgold Ghana Limited was a Ghanaian investment firm that offered high returns on gold investments.

Because of the lucratively high return on investment, many Ghanaians, including the prominent in society, invested their savings with the now-defunct firm.

However, the Menzgold investment module was found to be a Ponzi scheme, prompting the Bank of Ghana and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana to shut it down in September 2018.

This resulted in many people losing their investment as their money was locked up in the alleged Ponzi scheme.

The investment firm was founded by Ghanaian businessman, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, and operated under various names, including Menzbank and Menzbanc, before finally becoming Menzgold.

Watch the video below:

Kumchacha's remarks on Nana-Addo relationship stir reactions

Prophet Kumchacha's video has sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians taking to the comment section to share their views.

Kumchacha calls Akufo-Addo the worst president

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, Kumchacha described Akufo-Addo as the worst president in the history of Ghana.

The controversial man of God made these remarks at the swearing-in ceremony of President John Dramani Mahama at the Back Star Square in Accra.

Speaking to the media, Prophet Kumchacha said he was excited at Mahama becoming president once again.

