Thomas Partey is reportedly keen on a return to Spain amid uncertainty about his future at Arsenal

With his contract expiring in June, the 31-year-old is expected to decide where to play club football

Partey is expected back in Arsenal's Champions League squad to face Real Madrid on April 8, 2025

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey reportedly wants a move to FC Barcelona amid the uncertainty surrounding his future at Arsenal.

With just two months left on his contract, Partey appears to be leaning toward a fresh challenge - with a return to Spain high on his agenda.

Thomas Partey could seek Barcelona move

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Black Stars midfield general is considering a return to La Liga, and unless Arsenal changes its stance regarding a contract extension, his time in North London may soon come to an end.

The Gunners have remained hesitant to offer fresh terms, leaving Partey’s future wide open.

Thomas Partey makes 43 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions in the 2024/25 season. Photo by David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona, currently navigating economic limitations, have identified the 31-year-old as a potential bargain in the summer transfer window.

The Catalans are fully aware of his expiring deal and are said to be closely monitoring developments.

With cost-effective solutions high on the club’s agenda, Partey’s situation represents a low-risk, high-reward market opportunity.

Does Thomas Partey suit Barcelona?

On the pitch, Partey functions primarily as a holding midfielder, a role in which he’s consistently provided balance and cover in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Whether anchoring play behind Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard or sharing defensive responsibilities, he has displayed positional intelligence, crisp distribution, and composure under pressure.

These traits would fit seamlessly into Hansi Flick’s control-heavy system at Barca.

However, competition in his preferred role is stiff.

The presence of promising prospects Marc Casado and Marc Bernal, along with former Ajax star Frenkie de Jong - who has no intention of departing - means the path to regular minutes would be far from straightforward.

Should La Blaugrana decide to offload De Jong or seek defensive midfield depth with versatility, Partey could become a viable target.

Notably, he has deputised as a right-back in Arsenal’s setup, offering tactical flexibility that could appeal to Flick as cover for Jules Koundé.

What's next for Partey?

With his club future in limbo, Partey’s immediate focus shifts to a major test on the European stage.

After sitting out Arsenal's domestic fixture against Everton, the seasoned midfielder is expected to return to the starting XI for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg encounter against Real Madrid at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghanaian will be eager to assert himself against familiar foes and audition himself for the Barcelona move.

However, his personal record against Los Blancos doesn't inspire much optimism.

Per Transfermarkt, Partey has faced Real Madrid 13 times throughout his career -with his side securing two victories, five draws and six defeats.

For a player once integral to Atletico Madrid’s system and now fighting to prove his value again, tonight could mark a turning point.

Muntari advises Arsenal to renew Partey's deal

Amid swirling rumours of Partey’s potential return to Spain, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sulley Muntari had called on Arsenal to tie the midfielder down with a new deal.

Muntari believes Partey has been among the standout performers for the Gunners this season and said that renewing his contract should be an obvious decision for the EPL club.

