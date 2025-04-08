National security has found more electrical equipment suspected to have been stolen from the Electricity Company of Ghana

Materials were found in uncompleted structures in Kumasi and Takoradi over the April 5 weekend

The government has been on alert after finding out that 1,357 containers Electricity Company of Ghana went missing from the Tema port

National security has discovered more missing electrical equipment believed to have been stolen from the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The latest discoveries were made in Kumasi and Takoradi, the capitals of the Ashanti and Western regions respectively over the April 5 weekend.

In Kumasi, an operation led by the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, John Kwame Jabari, led to the discovery of some cables hidden in an uncompleted building. GH One reported that the team found 125 stolen cables.

In the Western Region, National Security uncovered a large stockpile of electrical materials at Kansawurodo, a suburb of the Sekondi-Takoradi.

Citi News reported that the operation was based on a tip-off and led to the discovery of several valuable electrical items also hidden in an uncompleted building suspected to have links to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Items recovered at the site included 46 cable drums, electrical switches, metres, metre cases, iron angle bars, and other critical components believed to be state.

Hashim Torkonu, a National Security operative who led the team, said to persons have been arrested over the incident.

“The regional security coordinator is going to call Accra immediately and take instructions from them on what they need to do. As of now, nobody has owned up to this. We have spoken to the residents as well; they seem not to know the owner of the goods.”

What is the ECG missing container scandal about?

On March 26, Energy Minister John Jinapor announced on March 26 that 1,357 containers Electricity Company of Ghana had gone missing from the Tema port.

After receiving an audit and investigative report on the Electricity Company of Ghana, Jinapor explained that the said containers containing equipment and electrical materials were supposed to have been cleared from the port in 2024 but were left stranded.

The company notably awarded contacts for the clearing of the containers which was not executed.

According to the audit, the Electricity Company of Ghana initially claimed to have had 2,491 uncleared containers.

ECG equipment being found across Ghana

The government was first able to trace 40 of the missing containers to a warehouse in Kpone owned by an Indian national.

National Security later made 14 arrests linked to two aluminium smelting companies located in Shai Hills; Dangfang Company Ltd and Ponlok Manufacturing Company Ltd. Some more containers were also found at the Atlas Dry Port.

Additionally on April 2, the Agona Swedru Divisional Police Command seized a truck loaded with electrical cables suspected to have come from the missing containers.

Bagbin approves NIB’s request to question A Plus

YEN.com.gh reported that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin granted approval for the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to meet with MP for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus.

An April 3 statement from the Clerk to Parliament outlined the conditions for the meeting with the legislator.

The meeting was scheduled for April 7, 2025, and his lawyer was expected to be present.

It remains unclear why Obeng was questioned but it came after he disclosed that a truck carrying cables broke down in Gomoa Awombrew, a town in his constituency, prompting links to the missing Electricity Company of Ghana goods.

