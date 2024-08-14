Cristiano Ronaldo began the new campaign on a blistering note, scoring a goal and assist in the Saudi Super Cup

After a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to competitive action on Wednesday

In the process, the 39-year-old, who is eyeing another silverware, reached a new landmark in his illustrious career

Cristiano Ronaldo added another milestone to his legendary career in his first appearance for Al-Nassr in the 2024/25 season.

Having received an extended break due to his involvement in the 2024 UEFA European Championship, Ronaldo missed out on his side's pre-season preparations.

Cristiano Ronaldo performed his trademark 'Siuu' celebration after scoring against Al Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final on August 14. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC_EN.

Nonetheless, he didn't look out of place when coach Luis Castro opted to throw his star man into the thick of affairs in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup.

Despite limited training time, Ronaldo wasted no time in making his mark.

Ronaldo begins the 2024/25 season with a goal and assist

In just eight minutes, he set up Saudi international Ayman Yahya for the opening goal, displaying his trademark vision and precision.

According to Daily Sports, the Portuguese forward then found the back of the net himself, doubling Al-Nassr's lead after the break.

Ronaldo’s contributions were pivotal as the Knights of Najd secured a 2-0 victory over Al Taawoun at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

This performance not only helped Al-Nassr advance to the final but also added another remarkable achievement to Ronaldo's career.

Ronaldo sets unique record

By scoring against Al Taawoun, Ronaldo continued his extraordinary streak of netting at least one goal in 23 consecutive seasons, a run that began with his professional debut for Sporting Lisbon, as noted by Football Tweet.

This consistency underscores his longevity and adaptability, qualities that have kept him at the top of the game for over two decades.

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

As Ronaldo looks ahead to the Saudi Super Cup final against Al-Hilal on August 17, he aims to add another trophy to his collection, having already secured the Arab Club Champions Cup with Al-Nassr in 2023.

