Arsenal fans are calling on the club's top hierarchy to hand the midfielder a new contract ahead of the expiration of his deal

The Black Stars midfielder's current deal with the Gunners ends in June and could leave as a free agent

Partey starred as Arsenal defeated European champions Real Madrid at the Emirates on Tuesday evening

Fans of English giants Arsenal have taken to social media to urge the club to hand Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey a new contract.

The Black Stars midfielder is in the final months of his deal with the club and could leave as a free agent in June when his deal expires.

Partey has been pivotal for the Gunners this season and produced a masterful display against Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

A brace from Declan Rice and a late strike from Mikel Merino handed the London club a deserved 3-0 first-leg win.

How fans reacted to Partey's performance:

@selormafc posted:

Thomas Partey deserves a new Arsenal contract!!!!!!

@Arsenal_Reveal added:

Thomas Partey deserves a contract extension. I speak for every Arsenal fan.

@Deb_236 wrote:

Everybody acting like they didn’t witness that masterclass from Thomas Partey….. There is no replacing him, it’s just not possible

@afc_melo tweeted:

For this performance alone, put that contract in front of Thomas Partey and let him sign whatever he wants!!!! Baller

@UPYOURARSENAL04 wrote:

Thomas Partey was one of the first players Mikel Arteta signed after becoming The Arsenal Manager. When he is fit, He Starts. Arteta Loves this guy

@parteysznx added:

Thomas Partey is so brilliant on the ball, scans before receiving the ball, reads the game better than everyone on the pitch. He plays 15 seconds ahead of everyone. Controlled the tempo of the game The Octopus

@wasikeabdu posted:

Thomas Partey, l promise you, I will never forget that first-half performance against Real Madrid. Guy was so brilliant on the ball, scans before receiving the ball, reads the game better than everyone on the pitch. He plays 15 secs ahead of everyone. He controlled the tempo of the game. Arsenal must renew Thomas Partey's contract, that’s not a request by the way.

Partey linked with Barcelona move

Despite his splendid performances for the London club, the midfielder is yet to receive a new contract from the club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly making moves to sign the Ghanaian on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

Partey moved to England in 2020 and has since been a key figure for manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta explains Partey's absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained the reason for leaving Thomas Partey on the bench for the game against Everton on Saturday in the Premier League.

The Black Stars midfielder was an unused substitute as the Gunners shared the spoils at Goodison Park against Everton following a 1-1 draw.

Partey started from the bench alongside first-team players Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

