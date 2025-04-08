A Ghanaian man who seems to be the head of his family cross-checked every item on the bride price list before giving his daughter away

In a video which got many talking, the elderly man took a copy of the list they gave the man and made sure they brought everything stated

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

A family head played a significant role in ensuring that, the groom and his family provided all the items on the bride price list.

At the traditional marriage ceremony, the family head only gave his daughter away for the marriage after ensuring the items were intact.

Family head brings a traditional marriage list to ensure the groom's family has provided everything required. Photo credit: Cila Adjoa Duffuor II

In a Facebook video, the man was wearing a kente cloth with a shirt inside. He traditionally clad the cloth.

During celebrations one of the clothes Ghanaians love to wear is kente. For the men, some wear shirts before wrapping the cloth in the traditional style. Others do it without any shirt. Women also sew kente in different styles and wear it.

The family head sat in front and after the moderators of the ceremony presented the items he crosschecked all of them.

He brought out the traditional marriage list and a pen. The family head ticked every item when they showed it to him. He asked them to lift some of the items so he could see them.

Family crosscheck the traditional marriage list to ensure the groom's family has provided everything required. Photo credit: EyeEm Mobile GmbH

A lady dressed in a beautiful kente lifted the items so the family head could see them. When he was done crosschecking one of the moderators asked if every request had been met.

“Yes, now we can go ahead,” the family head responded.

The ceremony continued from there as has been agreed.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians unhappy with strict family head

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video Cilla Adjoa Duffuor II shared on Facebook. Read them below:

AK SK said:

“Because some people think they are soo smart. They don’t buy certain things and think the family won’t see.”

Dzifa Tetteh wrote:

“A groom agreed with his bride to put something else in the suitcase. She was pregnant and they couldn't afford all the items on the list. The family head suspected the suitcase had something more than pieces of cloth and underwear because it was too heavy. When they opened it, it was a cement block. I guess this is why some families want to check everything.”

Diana Kesse said:

“Is this necessary? Ask the man holding the pen and paper how much he spent when getting married.”

Juliana Yaa Asiedu wrote:

“Normally Daddy who is alive will not do this is only the odidinie who does it.”

Confi Ayram Gbevitor said:

“I'm sure they are from my tribe, we check everything ditodito😅😅😅😅.”

Akua Adubea Asiamah-Vondolie wrote:

“The husband shouldn't make any mistake in this marriage ooo 3ny3 saa, it go over him 😆 😂 🤣.”

Aby Na Lin said:

“We went to Somanya yesterday and believe me this happened. Not knowing the groom's sister did not put all the money in the envelope. They had to pay and pay penalty too. I was like eeeeiiii…hhmm.”

