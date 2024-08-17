Joshua Zirkzee has disclosed what Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag told him before coming on as a substitute

It was Zirkzee's first United appearance following his £36.5 million summer move from Serie A outfit Bologna

The 23-year-old described his match-winning performance for the Red Devils as a "perfect" start to life in England

Dutch winger Joshua Zirkzee has shared the pivotal advice Erik ten Hag gave him before he scored the decisive goal in Manchester United's Premier League opener on Friday, August 16.

After signing with the Red Devils during the summer transfer window, Zirkzee patiently awaited his chance to make an impact.

Zirkzee scores on Manchester United debut

When that moment finally arrived, the former Bayern Munich forward seized it with authority.

The 23-year-old capitalised on a well-delivered cross from fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho, slotting the ball home with just three minutes remaining.

His late strike ignited a euphoric reaction from the Old Trafford faithful, ensuring United kicked off their 2024/25 campaign with a vital win against a resilient Fulham side.

What Erik ten Hag told Joshua Zirkzee?

Reflecting on the moment, Zirkzee revealed what Ten Hag told him before he entered the fray.

"The manager told me to bring energy and help the team as much as possible," he recounted, as quoted by Tribuna.

This result, highlighted by Zirkzee's dramatic finish, continues United's impressive tradition of strong starts.

According to talkSPORT, the victory marked their record-extending 22nd Premier League opening-day win, momentarily propelling them to the top of the table.

Zirkzee’s introduction in the second half proved to be a masterstroke by Ten Hag.

The young forward’s positioning and awareness were crucial in exploiting the gaps left by Fulham's defence.

Alejandro Garnacho makes history with Zirkzee assist

