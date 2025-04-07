A video of Prophet Ogyaba and his wife Mrs Abigail Boakye out on a date after her husband's infidelity saga has emerged

The Prophet shared the loved moments between him and his wife as a testament to their resilience

Scores of fans couldn't help but obsess over Ogyaba and Abigal Boakye's recent moments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Ogyaba, the founder of and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry recently went out on a date with his wife, Abigail Boakye.

Ogyaba and his wife on a date. Photo source: Facebook/ProphetOgyaba

Source: Facebook

The couple's loved-up moments come after weeks of media frenzy following the prophet's infidelity saga.

Prophet Ogyaba was accused by Ciara, a lady who was reportedly part of her congregation. Ciara claimed to have had a brief romantic stint with the church leader which led to an unplanned pregnancy.

The issue exposed the preacher to criticisms from many top personalities in the Christian community including Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

Diana Asamoah said there was a trend of young pastors leading their members astray sparking a feud between Ogyaba and the singer.

Talking about the prophet's recent date with his wife, he said,

"Chopping up a storm and our love. I have a responsibility to love my wife and cherish Her dearly. Ephesians 5:25. "Husbands, love your wives, just as Christ loved the church…”

Netizens react to Prophet Ogyaba's loved-up moments

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Ogyaba and his wife's loved-up moments.

Frank Effah Yeboah said:

"A Lesson to all side chicks who try to bomb up into people's home,She3 4 getteee dem go chop u falaaa Keke..A wife is Always the showcase na who go show side chicks,proud of Ogyaba,s Wife unbreakable and Untouchable Wife Wadi Odo da eny3 side chicks do noo aaa y3 de tete no bi oo."

Charllotte Dyble wrote:

"Ogyaba Eeeeiii !!! The true man of God .God should continue to bless your union between you and your Wife (Princess) .I love you more daddy 😘 God bless you .Fire fire fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ogya ba!"

MacCol N Wilkinson remarked:

"If you see past in life there’s nothing new under the sun that will move you... your wife is really the top don her understanding is unmeasured May God continue to guide her

Samuel Anspie noted:

"We are in our homes suffering n they are using our money to buy big cars n doing videos for us to see how they are enjoying life. I will always give my money to missionary churches cos they care for missionary works. Help schools n visit hospitals n also support church members.

Adepapiesie30 added:

"Awwwww see me crying oo. Walk with my father with my father with good intentions and you will never regret. Thank you father for your love 🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰."

Ogyaba remorseful after cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ogyaba had issued a statement addressing his extra-marital affair with Cassie.

Ogyaba confessed that his involvement with his side chick Cassie was nothing but a mistake which the latter wanted to leverage for his downfall.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh