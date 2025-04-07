A video of a white lady selling on the streets of Accra has sparked reactions on social media

In the video, the lady disclosed that she was impressed with how Ghanaian women hawked on the streets and wanted to also try it

Online peeps who saw the video thronged to the comment section to react, with many praising her

A white lady who recently moved to Ghana has left many impressed after she took to the streets to hustle.

In a video on TikTok, the lady, was seen on the street busily hawking plantain chips, one of the local Ghanaian snacks, in Accra.

According to her, she was impressed with the hard work that goes into selling on the street and wanted to try it to see what it feels like.

The video, which was captioned "Something everyone should try when in Ghana" captured the moment the obroni lady asked to trade places with a female street hawker.

After taking over the pan load of plantain chips, the obroni lady stood still, struggling to carry it on her head like how the women do it on the street.

She later expressed profound respect and admiration for the female street hawkers, praising them for the techniques deployed in selling on the street.

"This was very tricky. The locals were all cheering me on. I have such respect for the amazing women who do this every day and with such heavy loads. To discover the science behind this awesome skill," she said,

"Something everyone should try when in Ghana! Find out the science of this amazing skill in the video below," she further wrote in the caption.

Below is the video of the white lady hawking plantain chips on the streets of Accra.

Ghanaians react to the obroni lady's video.

Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment section to react, with many praising her effort.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Gen_Bo said:

"Eii you want to be us oo."

@Hannah replied:

"I need A LOT more practise be anything like the incredible women we saw carrying them! Please follow me for more educational content."

@VAN also said:

"Awww Hannah you should’ve walked with it little. Anyway nice try."

Hannah replied again:

"I think my mother in-law was panicking that I might drop it all!. I didn't want to mess it up for the kind lady who let us borrow her platter of goods. Next time, though!."

