Video Shows Rashford's Sweet Gesture Towards Garnacho After Horror Open Goal Miss
- Alejandro Garnacho missed a shocking open goal towards the end of Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Fulham
- Despite receiving a perfect pass from Marcus Rashford with the goal wide open, Garnacho pulled his shot off-target
- After the game, the Argentina international seemed downcast about the missed opportunity, despite his assist for the goal
Alejandro Garnacho had a tough moment for Manchester United against Fulham on Friday night, with Marcus Rashford offering support to his teammate at full-time at Old Trafford.
Garnacho made an impact during his 30-minute appearance off the bench, providing the decisive cross that led to Joshua Zirkzee's winning goal.
The joy quickly turned to embarrassment when the Argentine forward missed a golden opportunity to make it 2-0, firing wide of an open goal.
Despite receiving a perfect pass from Rashford in the box, he pulled his shot off target.
After the game, Garnacho appeared dejected over his missed chance, sulking despite his assist on Zirkzee’s goal.
However, the young winger received a boost from Rashford, who reassured him there were no hard feelings about the missed opportunity.
After the match, the Englishman was seen telling Garnacho, "Don't worry," to lift his spirits.
Despite the miss, Garnacho has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2024/25 season, already contributing to two goals in as many games.
Garnacho equals Garnacho record
Meanwhile, according to TNT Sports, Garnacho, who provided the assist, equalled a record previously held by Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.
According to the data provided, no teenager in Manchester United's history has contributed to more Premier League goals than Garnacho.
With his 17th assist since debuting in 2022, Garnacho has equalled the record for the most Premier League goal involvements by any teenager in the club’s history.
Garnacho delivers miss of the season
YEN.com.gh, in an earlier report, Garnacho has already put in a strong contender for miss of the season during Manchester United's clash against Fulham.
The 20-year-old winger scuffed wide with the goal gaping against the Cottages in the dying embers of the game at Old Trafford.
Joshua Zirkzee spared the Red Devils' blushes on the opening night of the Premier League season with a late winner on Friday.
