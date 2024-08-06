Global site navigation

English Premier League Star Spotted Ministering in Church Like Firmino
Football

English Premier League Star Spotted Ministering in Church Like Firmino

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe 2 min read
  • Fulham forward, Carlos Vinicius, took a leaf from Roberto Firmino's spiritual books as he preached in church
  • The 29-year-old was seen passionately ministering in the 'House of God,' a trend becoming popular among Brazilian athletes
  • Meanwhile, Brazilian skateboarder, Rayssa Leal, preached about Christ at the 2024 Olympic Games after winning a medal

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Brazil has the largest number of Catholics in the world. Catholicism has been the main religion of the South American nation since the beginning of the 16th century.

Hence, it's no surprise that faith is woven into the fabric of Brazilian culture, and lately, an impressive number of footballers have been passionately showcasing their devotion to Jesus Christ.

Fulham striker, Carlos Vinicius, was seen propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ to a congregation in Brazil.
Carlos Vinicius channelled his inner preacher man as he ministered the word of God to a congregation in Brazil. Photos by David Horton - CameraSport/Getty Images and @carlosvinicius95/Instagram.
Source: Getty Images

This trend highlights the fusion of spirituality and sports, with some athletes taking significant steps to share their faith more publicly.

Read also

Nico Williams drops important hint about his future amid Barcelona transfer saga

One such example is Fulham's Carlos Vinicius.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Premier League player has followed the spiritual path set by his compatriot Roberto Firmino.

Firmino becomes ordained pastor

Firmino, formerly of Liverpool, made a profound spiritual commitment in 2020 when he was baptised in the swimming pool of his then-teammate, Alisson Becker, the Evening Standard reports.

According to the Christian Post, this baptism marked the beginning of Firmino's journey to becoming an ordained evangelical pastor, showcasing a deep integration of his religious beliefs into his personal and professional life.

Carlos Vinicius follows Firmino's path, preaches in church

Carlos Vinicius has similarly embraced this spiritual journey.

Recently, he was seen passionately sharing the gospel in a church setting, embodying the blend of his athletic career and his faith.

He took to Instagram to share this moment with his followers, posting photos with the caption, "We move forward in Jesus' name! ❤️🔥"

Read also

France coach shows fire dance moves after reaching final of men's football at Olympic Games

Vinicius' football career

Vinicius's football journey includes a memorable stint at Galatasaray, where he made a significant impact by scoring a last-minute winner against Kasimpasa in a thrilling seven-goal match, contributing to the club's Turkish Super Lig triumph last season.

As he returns to Fulham, he would aim to secure his place in the team for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, having missed out on the Cottagers' initial pre-season friendlies.

Brazilian skateboarder preaches Christ at Olympic Games

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Rayssa Leal embraced her role as an evangelist after winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

In a video circulating on social media, the Brazilian skateboarder used her platform to express her faith in Jesus Christ.

She conveyed her message at the Paris Olympics using sign language, quoting John 14:6: "Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life."

Read also

Paris 2024: Noah Lyles shares emotional message after winning gold in men's 100m

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

Hot: