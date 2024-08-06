English Premier League Star Spotted Ministering in Church Like Firmino
- Fulham forward, Carlos Vinicius, took a leaf from Roberto Firmino's spiritual books as he preached in church
- The 29-year-old was seen passionately ministering in the 'House of God,' a trend becoming popular among Brazilian athletes
- Meanwhile, Brazilian skateboarder, Rayssa Leal, preached about Christ at the 2024 Olympic Games after winning a medal
Brazil has the largest number of Catholics in the world. Catholicism has been the main religion of the South American nation since the beginning of the 16th century.
Hence, it's no surprise that faith is woven into the fabric of Brazilian culture, and lately, an impressive number of footballers have been passionately showcasing their devotion to Jesus Christ.
This trend highlights the fusion of spirituality and sports, with some athletes taking significant steps to share their faith more publicly.
One such example is Fulham's Carlos Vinicius.
The Premier League player has followed the spiritual path set by his compatriot Roberto Firmino.
Firmino becomes ordained pastor
Firmino, formerly of Liverpool, made a profound spiritual commitment in 2020 when he was baptised in the swimming pool of his then-teammate, Alisson Becker, the Evening Standard reports.
According to the Christian Post, this baptism marked the beginning of Firmino's journey to becoming an ordained evangelical pastor, showcasing a deep integration of his religious beliefs into his personal and professional life.
Carlos Vinicius follows Firmino's path, preaches in church
Carlos Vinicius has similarly embraced this spiritual journey.
Recently, he was seen passionately sharing the gospel in a church setting, embodying the blend of his athletic career and his faith.
He took to Instagram to share this moment with his followers, posting photos with the caption, "We move forward in Jesus' name! ❤️🔥"
Vinicius' football career
Vinicius's football journey includes a memorable stint at Galatasaray, where he made a significant impact by scoring a last-minute winner against Kasimpasa in a thrilling seven-goal match, contributing to the club's Turkish Super Lig triumph last season.
As he returns to Fulham, he would aim to secure his place in the team for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, having missed out on the Cottagers' initial pre-season friendlies.
Brazilian skateboarder preaches Christ at Olympic Games
In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Rayssa Leal embraced her role as an evangelist after winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
In a video circulating on social media, the Brazilian skateboarder used her platform to express her faith in Jesus Christ.
She conveyed her message at the Paris Olympics using sign language, quoting John 14:6: "Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life."
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a sports journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes roles as a Presenter at VNTV, Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.