Fulham forward, Carlos Vinicius, took a leaf from Roberto Firmino's spiritual books as he preached in church

The 29-year-old was seen passionately ministering in the 'House of God,' a trend becoming popular among Brazilian athletes

Meanwhile, Brazilian skateboarder, Rayssa Leal, preached about Christ at the 2024 Olympic Games after winning a medal

Brazil has the largest number of Catholics in the world. Catholicism has been the main religion of the South American nation since the beginning of the 16th century.

Hence, it's no surprise that faith is woven into the fabric of Brazilian culture, and lately, an impressive number of footballers have been passionately showcasing their devotion to Jesus Christ.

Carlos Vinicius channelled his inner preacher man as he ministered the word of God to a congregation in Brazil.

This trend highlights the fusion of spirituality and sports, with some athletes taking significant steps to share their faith more publicly.

One such example is Fulham's Carlos Vinicius.

The Premier League player has followed the spiritual path set by his compatriot Roberto Firmino.

Firmino becomes ordained pastor

Firmino, formerly of Liverpool, made a profound spiritual commitment in 2020 when he was baptised in the swimming pool of his then-teammate, Alisson Becker, the Evening Standard reports.

According to the Christian Post, this baptism marked the beginning of Firmino's journey to becoming an ordained evangelical pastor, showcasing a deep integration of his religious beliefs into his personal and professional life.

Carlos Vinicius follows Firmino's path, preaches in church

Carlos Vinicius has similarly embraced this spiritual journey.

Recently, he was seen passionately sharing the gospel in a church setting, embodying the blend of his athletic career and his faith.

He took to Instagram to share this moment with his followers, posting photos with the caption, "We move forward in Jesus' name! ❤️🔥"

Vinicius' football career

Vinicius's football journey includes a memorable stint at Galatasaray, where he made a significant impact by scoring a last-minute winner against Kasimpasa in a thrilling seven-goal match, contributing to the club's Turkish Super Lig triumph last season.

As he returns to Fulham, he would aim to secure his place in the team for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, having missed out on the Cottagers' initial pre-season friendlies.

Brazilian skateboarder preaches Christ at Olympic Games

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Rayssa Leal embraced her role as an evangelist after winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

In a video circulating on social media, the Brazilian skateboarder used her platform to express her faith in Jesus Christ.

She conveyed her message at the Paris Olympics using sign language, quoting John 14:6: "Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life."

