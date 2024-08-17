Manchester United kicked off their Premier League season with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Fulham, thanks to a late goal from Joshua Zirkzee

Lisandro Martinez jokingly poked fun at Adama Traore after keeping the Spaniard quiet during the Red Devils' hard-fought win against the Cottagers

Traore has now taken to his Instagram page to issue a frosty response to Martinez after he was called out by the Argentine on live TV

Adama Traore has fired back at Lisandro Martinez's 'gym' jibe following Manchester United's narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham on Friday.

The Red Devils kicked off their Premier League season with a 1-0 win against Fulham.

Adama Traore has taken to his Instagram page to issue a frosty response to Lisandro Martinez after he was called out by the Argentine on live TV. Photo: Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua Zirkzee, the club's recent summer signing, made an instant impact by scoring the match's only goal after coming off the bench in the second half, per Standard UK.

Erik ten Hag's charges not only claimed all three points but also maintained a clean sheet, with Martinez playing a key role in neutralising the visitors' attack, including the dangerous Traore.

The two faced off early in the match at Old Trafford, where Traore managed to slip past Martinez in the opening minutes.

However, the agile Argentine emerged victorious in their next encounter, successfully dispossessing Traore.

After the match, Martinez took the opportunity to jest about the muscular winger, humorously commenting:

"I sent him to the gym!. He is difficult to play against and I learned from the first situation, in the first situation he killed me but then I killed him back."

Traore has since responded to Martinez's 'gym' jibe through social media, sharing a picture of himself with the caption:

"Don't worry @lisandromartinezzz we will meet again."

Erik ten Hag on Man United's goals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Erik ten Hag outlining Man United's objectives for the 2024/25 season.

The former Ajax coach said he is focused on the project, and a trophy is not his main goal for next season.

Despite an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag ended on a high note with a triumphant FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

