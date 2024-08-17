Lisandro Martinez jokingly poked fun at Adama Traore after keeping the Spaniard quiet during Manchester United’s win against Fulham

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez joked that he "sent Adama Traore to the gym" following their fierce duel in Manchester United's win over Fulham on Friday night.

The Red Devils secured a 1-0 win in their Premier League opener with a late goal from new signing Joshua Zirkzee.

Lisandro Martinez enjoyed himself in Manchester United’s win over Fulham

Though the game was largely a drab one, Zirkzee, who came on after 60 minutes, delivered a precise touch to guide the ball into the corner in the final minutes.

While the Dutchman's goal was the match's defining moment, Martinez and Traore delivered plenty of entertainment in the first half, with each getting the upper hand at different times.

The speedy Fulham winger raced past the Argentine early on, creating a dangerous situation that ultimately came to nothing but was a troubling sign for the United defender, per the Standard UK.

However, the no-nonsense defender quickly learned from that encounter.

The next time Traore tried to get past him, Martinez successfully won the ball and brought the winger down.

Commenting on the Spain international being on the ground after their challenge, Martinez told Sky Sports:

"I sent him to the gym!".

The Argentine centre-back added:

"He is difficult to play against and I learned from the first situation, in the first situation he killed me but then I killed him back."

Erik ten Hag on Man United's goals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Erik ten Hag outlining Man United's objectives for the 2024/25 season.

The former Ajax coach said he is focused on the project, and a trophy is not his main goal for next season.

Despite an underwhelming eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, Ten Hag ended on a high note with a triumphant FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

