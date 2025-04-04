Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne confirmed that he would leave Manchester City at the end of the 2024/25 season

The former Chelsea player joined City in 2015 and won six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League there

The veteran midfielder could be headed to Saudi Arabia with several top clubs from the Saudi Pro League interested

Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed that he will depart Manchester City at the end of the season after a decade of success at the club.

The 33-year-old Belgium international has been arguably the best player at the Manchester club since joining them in 2015 from Wolfsburg.

De Bruyne played an influential role in Man City's era of success, winning 16 trophies, including the UEFA Champions League.

Kevin De Bruyne confirms he will leave Manchester City in the summer. Photo: Francois Nel/ Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, the former Chelsea midfielder penned an emotional message to confirm his departure.

He wrote on social media:

"Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Football led me to all of you - and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club.

"These people gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back. And guess what - we won everything. Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye.

"Suri, Rome, Mason, Michele, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant for our family. Manchester will forever be on our kids' passports - and more importantly, in each of our hearts.

"This will always be our home. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, team-mates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride," KDB concluded.

The six-time Premier League winner scored 106 goals in 413 appearances in all competitions for City but has started just 19 games this season, per Transfermarkt.

What next for Kevin De Bruyne?

De Bruyne is expected to leave Europe at the end of his time with Man City, with clubs from Saudi Arabia reportedly fighting for his signature.

It is unclear where he will be headed next but reports indicated that Al-Nassr has been holding talks with the Belgian's representatives.

Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, part of the Saudi Investment Fund clubs, are reportedly also interested in bringing the veteran playmaker over.

Kevin De Bruyne and Man City players celebrate after winning the 2023 UEFA Champions League. Photo: Marvin Ibo Guengoer

Source: Getty Images

The 33-year-old, widely regarded as the greatest player to wear the City shirt, could also return home where he could rejoin his hometown club KRC Genk.

De Bruyne started his career at Genk before moving to Chelsea.

However, a torrid period saw him spend time on loan at Werder Bremen before eventually making a permanent switch to Wolfsburg.

With the Belgium national team, De Bruyne has made 109 appearances, scoring 30 goals for his country.

