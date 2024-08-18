Ghana legend Derek Boateng has opened up on how he met his wife, who was the daughter of his former club owner

The former Fulham and Getafe star married the daughter of the former owner of Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals

Boateng represented Ghana in various competitions including the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup

Former Ghana midfielder Derek Boateng has shared his marital journey with his beautiful wife Aisha Boateng on the occasion of their 22nd anniversary.

The ex-Black Stars player married the daughter of the owner of his former club, Liberty Professionals, Alhaji Sly Tetteh.

The late Sly Tetteh was Boateng's manager and agent during his playing career in the domestic leagues. He was the same person who found him a club to begin his career in Europe.

Derek Boateng shares journey with his wife after 22 years of marriage.

Source: Instagram

Boateng ended up enjoying an amazing career, representing Ghana at the World Cups in 2006 and 2010, per Transfermarkt.

According to the former footballer, his success on and off the pitch can largely be attributed to his wife.

How Derek Boateng ended up marrying Aisha

In a lovely tribute to his wife, Boateng disclosed how he had to find another person to help him facilitate the process. The other person, who was also a manager at the club, Mr Ansong had to question him to know how serious he was and Boateng was sure of his decision.

“Meeting my wife is a very funny situation. Everyone knows Sly Tetteh is my agent and manager. When I started playing for Liberty Professionals, he was the one taking care of me and Mr. Ansong as well,” Boateng told Ghanaweb, as quoted by Pulse.

"Sly Tetteh is the one who took me to Europe and found me a club, but while he was looking for a club for me, I was in his house also looking for a player to sign—I mean my wife. I had to bring the money back to the family because he had done everything for me.”

“I spoke to Mr. Ansong, who was taking care of me, and asked him to go ahead. Sly Tetteh asked if I was ready to marry her, and I said yes because I am not here to joke. Now we are married, have three kids, and are thankful to God.”

