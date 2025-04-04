Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey met King Charles following the start of her Commonwealth Secretary-General role

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has met King Charles following the start of her tenure as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of nations.

The two met at Windsor Castle in the UK on April 4.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey meets King Charles at Windsor Castle. Source: theroyalfamily

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, the British Royal Family reported about the Monarch’s latest engagement with Botchwey.

The post featured a photograph that captured Charles and Shirley in a frame.

Her election took place at the 2024 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Apia, Samoa. She replaced Patricia Scotland.

She is eligible to serve a maximum of two four-year terms. As Secretary General of the Commonwealth, she will preside over 56 independent and equal sovereign states with a combined population of 2.7 billion.

Her core mandate as head of the Commonwealth Secretariat is to support member countries to build democratic and inclusive governments.

Botchwey, who recently became a lawyer, would also help strengthen governance and promote justice and human rights among member states.

However, with about 33 Commonwealth member states threatened by climate change and fast-rising sea levels, tackling those issues would be the most daunting task during her tenure.

Following the announcement of her appointment, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in an X post, stated that she was honoured and humbled by other member states' trust in her abilities.

Botchwey was been given a hero's welcome when she returned to Ghanaon October 28, 2024 at the Kotoka International Airport after her historic election.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey says the task ahead as Commonwealth Secretary-General is daunting but she is ready to deliver on her mandate. Source: Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Source: Facebook

How Ghanaians reacted to Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey's victory

Ghanaians and well-wishers flooded her comments section online with congratulations.

Nii Lante Van Cunnison @CunnisElijah commented that;

"Congratulations S.G, you do deserve this. Your experience as a Foreign Minister will be a great resource. Ga-Danmgbe girl child has a role model to emulate and can dream the biggest of dreams🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎉"

DD Martins @MrDDMartins commented that:

"Congratulations, but don't take akufo addo's style of leadership over there. Otherwise, you'll also come out as the worst secretary General of the commonwealth"

Mohamad Fakih @FakihConsul commented that:

"Congratulations, Excellency Ms.Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey this is a great thing for Ghanaian diplomacy and the good people of Ghana, the right person in the right place. We wish you success and good luck."

liberatamul@gmail.com @liberatamul commented:

"Congratulations our dearest sister!! With my very best wishes of success as our new SG of the Commonwealth. You have made Africa proud💪🏾🤙🏾"

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey called to the Ghana Bar

YEN.com.gh reported that Botchwey was called to the Ghana Bar in 2023.

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Ministry congratulated the then-sector minister on becoming a lawyer.

Botchwey was among the 1,092 newly qualified lawyers called to the Bar on October 20, 2023.

