Ghanaian influencer Miss Enny has reportedly got her first car, which she plans to vlog about to her fans

Not long ago, the content creator went viral after news of her unexpected relationship setback went rife

Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages from Miss Enny's admirers after her latest milestone

Ghanaian influencer Miss Enny has reportedly bought a new car. News about the content creator's new car went rife after a photo of her standing in front of a car surfaced online.

The photo appeared to be a screengrab from the content creator's Snapchat where she first talked about the new car.

Talking about her new achievement, Miss Enny said, "OMG. I can't wait to give y'all the full gist on my next vlog but for now, see who is a new car owner."

With nearly half a million followers, Miss Enny is one of Ghana's several successful content creators.

Her strong opinions and infectious content as he flaunts her Ga background and culture have made her a favourite for many.

Miss Enny's new car stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Miss Enny's new car.

@akuaaaaaaa said:

Miss Enny has bought a car🥳😂Someone should tell Bobo when he’s crossing the road he should look left and right and left again🤣

Pretty Julinky🤍🕊 wrote:

Embassy we dey miss Enny the next time u come to embassy gardens please come visit the restaurant 🥰

earnonlinewithvee💵🤑 remarked:

She would have bought Benz for Bobo he lacks patience 🤣🤣😭😭😭

Piesie ❤️ noted:

Bobo must be careful when crossing the road 😁

@EvanderDadson added:

"But she parked the car at Bobo’s Apartment 👀. Few days she “bought” the car too she was at the same apartment👀."

Miss Enny shows how much she spent on TnT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Miss Enny had shed light on how much she spent on ride-hailing services in March 2025.

In a post on X, Miss Enny shared the total amount of each ride-hailing app and said the money spent on transportation alone was unbelievable.

She spent GH₵3,459 on one ride-hailing app and spent GH₵804 on the other. She did not state which ride-hailing app she spent more money on.

