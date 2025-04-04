Miss Enny: TikToker Reportedly Buys A New Car Weeks After Announcing Breakup
- Ghanaian influencer Miss Enny has reportedly got her first car, which she plans to vlog about to her fans
- Not long ago, the content creator went viral after news of her unexpected relationship setback went rife
- Social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages from Miss Enny's admirers after her latest milestone
Ghanaian influencer Miss Enny has reportedly bought a new car. News about the content creator's new car went rife after a photo of her standing in front of a car surfaced online.
The photo appeared to be a screengrab from the content creator's Snapchat where she first talked about the new car.
Talking about her new achievement, Miss Enny said, "OMG. I can't wait to give y'all the full gist on my next vlog but for now, see who is a new car owner."
With nearly half a million followers, Miss Enny is one of Ghana's several successful content creators.
Her strong opinions and infectious content as he flaunts her Ga background and culture have made her a favourite for many.
Miss Enny's new car stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Miss Enny's new car.
@akuaaaaaaa said:
Miss Enny has bought a car🥳😂Someone should tell Bobo when he’s crossing the road he should look left and right and left again🤣
Pretty Julinky🤍🕊 wrote:
Embassy we dey miss Enny the next time u come to embassy gardens please come visit the restaurant 🥰
earnonlinewithvee💵🤑 remarked:
She would have bought Benz for Bobo he lacks patience 🤣🤣😭😭😭
Piesie ❤️ noted:
Bobo must be careful when crossing the road 😁
@EvanderDadson added:
"But she parked the car at Bobo’s Apartment 👀. Few days she “bought” the car too she was at the same apartment👀."
Miss Enny shows how much she spent on TnT
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Miss Enny had shed light on how much she spent on ride-hailing services in March 2025.
In a post on X, Miss Enny shared the total amount of each ride-hailing app and said the money spent on transportation alone was unbelievable.
She spent GH₵3,459 on one ride-hailing app and spent GH₵804 on the other. She did not state which ride-hailing app she spent more money on.
