Derek Boateng has explained how the Ghana Football Association failed to get Nico Williams to play for the Black Stars

The Athletic Bilbao forward was in talks with the federation before deciding to represent Spain at the senior level

Williams Jr starred for Spain as they won the 2024 European Championship in Germany, scoring in the final

Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng has opened up on how Ghana missed out on talented forward Nico Williams to the Spanish national team.

Williams Jr, whose senior brother Inaki Williams plays for Ghana, decided to play for Spain just before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Two years later, he became the star of La Roja as they won a fourth European Championship in Germany, scoring in the final against England.

The Athletic Madrid forward was eligible to represent Ghana at senior level but decided to play for the Spanish national.

Williams Jr was born to Ghanaian parents in Bilbao, leaving him with the option of playing for the Black Stars just like his senior brother, as reported by Graphic Sports.

Despite efforts from the Ghana Football Association, the 22-year-old ended up wearing the shirt of Spain.

Boateng opens up on Williams' decision

According to Boateng, Spain blocked Williams Jr from playing for Ghana before he even made his debut for the European nation.

He told Angel FM, as quoted by Pulse:

“How can we lose players like Kobbie Mainoo, Jeremy Doku, Jeremie Frimpong, and Nico Williams.

“Inaki is playing for us, but why couldn’t we get Nico? Because he is good and talented, Spain blocked his chances of playing for Ghana.

“We must do a lot more, and we shouldn’t wait until they are grown up and playing before we start talking to them. By then, their parents will not even allow it because we were not there from the beginning, so why now?”

Williams Jr is currently on the radar of Barcelona and Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Williams Jr makes Euro history

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Nico Williams wrote his name in the history books after scoring in the European Championship final.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring in the Euro 2024 final as Spain defeated England to become champions of Europe for the fourth time.

Williams became the first player of Ghanaian descent to score in the final of the European Championship after netting in the 47th minute against England.

