Ghana forward Inaki Williams returned to Spain to spend time with his partner after the international break

The Athletic Bilbao forward played an instrumental role in the Black Stars' run in the March international break

The Black Stars are on the verge of securing World Cup qualification after back-to-back wins in the qualifiers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has reunited with his wife after a long week in Africa following the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Spain-born Athletic Bilbao striker was with the Black Stars for the games against Chad and Madagascar in the March international break.

Williams scored in the 5-0 thrashing of Chad before coming off the bench to help the team to a 3-0 victory over Madagascar in Morocco.

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams reunites with wife after the international break. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars Instagram/ @williaaaams

Source: Twitter

Following his return to Spain, the striker spent a good time with his wife as they strolled the streets of Bilbao listening to Rema's music.

The Black Stars forward shared the moment on his Instagram story, displaying deep affection for his partner, Patricia Morales.

Williams tied the knot with his lover in 2024 after several years of dating.

The Bilbao cult hero is having an outstanding campaign for his club, leading them to a potential UEFA Champions League qualification for next season while also challenging for the Europa League after reaching the quarter-final.

He has scored five goals and delivered eight assists in the Spanish La Liga.

In the World Cup qualifiers in Africa, Williams has scored two goals in two matches for the Black Stars, who currently sit top of Group I.

Williams opens up on playing for Ghana

Despite a slow start to his international career with the Black Stars of Ghana, Williams has no regrets about picking the African country ahead of Spain, the nation of his birth.

Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring for Ghana against Chad. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

Williams had one cap for the Spanish national team before deciding to switch his allegiance in 2022,

"I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana," Williams told Club del Deportista, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision."

Otto Addo visits hometown in Akropong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo returned to his roots in Ghana after visiting Akropong in the Eastern Region, where part of his family is from.

The head coach of the national team was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents and spent most of his life in the European nation, where he started and ended his football career, before venturing into management.

Following his appointment as head coach of the Black Stars, Addo has taken a keen interest in learning more about his heritage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh