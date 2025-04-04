Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye has won the hearts of Ghanaians after his huge donation at Adum after it was razed down by fire

He spoke to the traders, shared his experience seeing the destroyed market and explained why he donated GH¢500,000 and 1000 cement bags

Many people applauded Mr Quaye for the donation and for visiting the traders and encouraging them

Famous Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye visited the victims of the Adum fire and donated cement bags and cash to help them rebuild after their unfortunate loss.

Richard Quaye donates GH¢500k and 1000 cement bags to Adum fire victims. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Richard Quaye donates to Adum fire victims

On April 4, 2025, Mr Quaye paid a clarion call on the Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, before donating to Adum Pz Market fire victims.

As part of the donation, he presented a giant cheque of GH¢500,000 and 1000 bags of cement to help the traders rebuild.

Speaking to the fire victims, the astute businessman noted that after observing the aftermath of the fire, he was left ina we at how several stores were razed down.

"I am shocked at the level of destruction, but seeing it in person, I am really shocked. This will require a lot of investment to move this place into its previous state," he said.

The wealthy Ghanaian businessman further stated that the Ashanti region was home to him because he has so many staff living and working at his companies.

Mr Quaye noted that he has many customers from the region, adding that when the unfortunate fire incident happened, he received several calls from victims, which compelled him to help.

Reactions to Richard Quaye's donation

Many people hailed the 40-year-old businessman for coming to the aid of the Adum fire victims and donating a huge sum of money and bags of cement to help rebuild the market.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of Ghanaians to the kind gesture:

savidad said:

"Soon, they will begin encouraging and advising him to run for president or a parliamentary position.🤣😀, well done 🔥."

underkwame said:

"The sad truth is the money won't reach the affected victims, herrrr Ghana."

detugbi_kaf said:

"He beat Kennedy Agyapong to it."

queenbcosmeticsgh said:

Wow 🙌God richly bless him 😍."

nhanha_qwamhe_rhapsody said:

"Wooowww God bless Him🙌."

obroni2k said:

"In this case what are they waiting for because the amount of cash and cement they have received can re-construct a new market for the people. Well done 🙌🇬🇭👍."

Richard Nii Armah Quaye at Adum

Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his private jet

Richard Quaye flaunts his private jet and Rolls Royce. Image Credit: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

Adum Bluelight Traders Resume Business

YEN.com.gh reported that weeks after the fire outbreak at Adum Bluelight, traders have made a strong comeback, resuming business at their usual spots.

A viral video captured some of them expressing optimism and determination as they restarted their operations.

A video that surfaced on social media sparked mixed reactions, with many Ghanaians expressing joy and relief over their resilience.

Despite the challenges, the traders' return signaled hope and perseverance as they worked toward rebuilding their livelihoods.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh