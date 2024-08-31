Ghana has been dealt a new injury blow ahead of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers early next month

The four-time African champions will have to navigate their double-header against Angola and Niger without a top defender

The Black Stars are expected to begin camping for the qualifiers as early as Monday, September 2

The Black Stars of Ghana have been dealt a significant setback ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

As the West African nation gears up for a crucial double-header against Angola and Niger, the team faces a tough challenge without one of their key defensive stalwarts.

Alexander Djiku will miss Ghana's 2025 AFCON Qualifiers against Angola and Niger. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

Alexander Djiku ruled out of AFCON Qualifiers

Head coach Otto Addo, who recently unveiled his 23-man squad for the September qualifiers, will have to navigate these fixtures without the dependable Alexander Djiku.

The experienced centre-back, who has been a mainstay in Ghana’s defence, sustained an injury during Fenerbahce's 3-0 victory over Alanyaspor on Friday night.

What happened?

Djiku was forced off the pitch in the 61st minute after suffering a thigh injury.

Per Citi Sports, scans later revealed a Grade One strain in the front part of his right thigh (Quadriceps).

The injury is expected to keep him sidelined for approximately 10 to 14 days, ruling him out of the upcoming qualifiers.

Djiku's performance for Ghana

Djiku's absence is a considerable blow for the Black Stars, especially given his pivotal role in Ghana’s recent World Cup Qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

His consistent performances have also been instrumental for Fenerbahce, as he has featured in all three of their league matches this season, as noted by Transfermakrt.

The Turkish giants are aiming to reclaim the Super Lig title after finishing as runners-up in the last two seasons.

Without Djiku, Addo will need to make strategic adjustments to the defence, ensuring that the team remains solid at the back as they kick off their campaign for Morocco 2025.

According to Ghanafa.org, the Black Stars will commence their preparations with a training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 2, before moving to Kumasi the following day to continue their build-up to the qualifiers.

Alexander Djiku heaps praise on Mourinho

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexander Djiku expressed his admiration for Jose Mourinho following his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The Ghana international expressed his delight at playing under the two-time Champions League-winning coach and described Mourinho as a true legend.

