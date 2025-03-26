Jordan Ayew showed massive kindness to Muslim orphanages in Liberia during the holy month of Ramadan

The Black Stars captain made huge donations through his foundation after his excellent outing with the national team

He contributed five of the eight goals Ghana scored in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew extended a heartfelt gesture during the holy month of Ramadan, reaching out to Muslim orphanages in Liberia through his foundation.

The 33-year-old forward, who played a pivotal role in Ghana’s recent World Cup qualifiers, demonstrated his deep commitment to Islamic principles by making a meaningful donation.

Ayew donates to Muslim orphanages in Liberia

A practising Muslim, Ayew has consistently upheld the teachings of Islam, both in faith and action.

His latest act of kindness aligns with the spirit of Ramadan, a period widely regarded as the most rewarding time for charitable giving.

According to GreenTech, Ramadan presents an opportunity for increased blessings, where every act of Sadaqah—voluntary charity—draws believers closer to Allah’s mercy.

These selfless gestures, whether monetary or through acts of compassion, embody the essence of Islamic teachings.

In keeping with this tradition, the Jordan Ayew Foundation donated 70 bags of rice, 50 mattresses, prayer mats, Islamic literature, and additional food supplies to support Muslim communities in Monrovia.

The foundation’s team visited multiple locations, ensuring the donations reached those in need, a move journalist Fentuo Tahiru described as “spreading joy and kindness.”

Ayew’s stellar form in World Cup Qualifiers

While making an impact off the field, the Ghanaian forward was equally outstanding on it.

He delivered a masterclass in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, first scoring and assisting in Ghana’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Chad.

He then elevated his performance even further against Madagascar, orchestrating all three goals in a dominant 3-0 win.

Ayew turned provider, setting up two goals for Thomas Partey and another for Mohammed Kudus, cementing his status as Ghana’s creative force.

His contributions have propelled the Black Stars to the top of Group I, with his individual tally now standing at five goals and four assists in six qualifiers. Only Mohamed Salah has outscored him in the campaign.

What's next for Jordan Ayew?

As international duty wraps up, Ayew’s focus shifts back to club football, where Leicester City are battling relegation.

The Foxes face a daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium on April 2, per Sofascore, for a crucial Premier League fixture against reigning champions Manchester City.

Carrying his rich vein of form into domestic competition could prove vital in Leicester’s fight for survival.

Jordan Ayew opens up about his leadership role at Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordan Ayew opened up about his new leadership role with the Black Stars, sharing insights into the reactions of his elder brother, Andre Ayew, and Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan.

The Leicester City forward replaces Thomas Partey as captain, as head coach Otto Addo reshapes the squad ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

