Twene Jonas is trending following his remarks about a comment made by Kevin Taylor

It all happened when Kevin Taylor slammed disgruntled traders at Adum Market for not accepting bags of rice and cooking oil from NADMO

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their utterances from Twene Jonas

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has issued a warning to socialite Kevin Taylor in the wake of his comments about traders at the Adum Market.

This comes after Kevin Taylor slammed the aggrieved traders for rejecting food items donated by the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO.

Twene Jonas has admonished Kevin Taylor to render an apology to Adum Market traders. Image: @twene_jonas/X, kevinekowtaylor/X

Kevin Taylor took issue with traders and questioned what grounds they had to make specific demands from the state.

Reacting to the comments by Kevin Taylor, Twene Jonas said the unwarranted attack was needless, especially as the Adum Market traders had the right to protest and voice their grievances over what had happened.

He explained that the rant by Kevin Taylor created the perception that he was paid by some people to criticize the traders.

He opined that certain utterances at this time would only make it difficult for the NDC party especially when they try to canvass for the support of the traders going forward.

Moments when the Interior Minister visited the Adum Market Traders. Photo credit: @muntaka mubarak/Facebook

Napo visits Adum Market

The 2024 running mate on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo visited the Adum PZ market in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Napo donated 50,000 Ghana cedis and 500 bags of cement to support the traders whose businesses were affected by the devastating fire at the Adum PZ market.

The former vice-president also donated 1,000 bags of cement to help the affected traders in their rebuilding efforts and presented a cash amount of GH¢200,000.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 1,000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Twene Jonas' message to Kevin Taylor

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the advice to Kevin Taylor.

user6771401062716 wrote:

"You're right, he should come out and beg them because the insult was too much."

user6768321247411 reacted:

"Kwasea! Who tells you we love you? When the right time comes, you and all those Anti-Ashantis will see!"

Eric Kwaku Gyamfi Bebeto reacted:

"Now I know Twene Jonas is the almighty."

NICKLAUS indicated:

"Now I can see Jonas is controlling the system."

Hajiabadariya wrote:

"Yeah, Kevin Taylor has to apologize to them, I swear."

Cool cuties added:

"The taxes are used to pay him."

Adum traders on why they rejected rice donation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of the affected traders, Omar, opened up on the decision of traders to reject the rice and oil donation.

Speaking in an interview, the young man, who looked displeased, lamented that rice was not what they needed in this time of difficulty.

He wondered why the Minister and NADMO would donate rice and oil to them instead.

