Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku has shared his early experience with Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho

The Ghana international will work with the legendary manager at Fenerbahce in the upcoming campaign

Djiku has been a stalwart for the Turkish outfit since joining them from French club Strasbourg last summer

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku has praised legendary manager Jose Mourinho following his move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid gaffer was announced as the new coach of Fenerbahce in June and has started pre-season with the club.

Djiku, who had a stellar first season with the Turkish giants, has been working with the Portuguese trainer ahead of the new campaign.

Alexander Djiku trains under the guidance of Jose Mourinho at Turkish club Fenerbahce. Photo: @Fenerbahce.

The Ghana international is delighted to play for the two-time Champions League winner, describing him as a legend.

He said, as quoted by Fenerbahce Football:

“We are trying to understand and establish our coach's game tactics and philosophy. He is truly a great coach and tactician. He has won everything throughout his career and is a football legend. Benefiting from his experience makes us very happy.

“We are really working hard and doing intense training. This will bring us great benefits in the future. This training will benefit us when the matches start.”

Djiku rejoins Fenerbahce for early pre-season

The Black Stars centre-back cut short his holidays to join his club for early pre-season last month, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

Djiku, who was involved in Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic quickly returned to Turkey days after the back-to-back victories.

The 29-year-old is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming season for the Istanbul-based club.

