Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is set to join English Championship side Sunderland

The Black Stars midfielder will join the Black Stars after agreeing a loan move to England

Abdul Samed was left out of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month

Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is on the verge of joining English Championship side AFC Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old, who has been relegated to the reserve side of RC Lens, has agreed a move to England to join the Black Cats.

Abdul Samed is expected to join the Stadium of Light outfit on an initial loan deal before the move could be made permanent at the end of the season.

According to Get Football News France, the two clubs have agreed on a straight loan deal.

Sunderland manager, who formerly coached Lorient in Ligue 1, Regis Le Bris is a huge fan of the Ghanaian and believes Abdul Samed could play a role in Sunderland's Premier League return ambitions.

Le Bris confirms Abdul Samed's arrival

The Sunderland coach disclosed that Abdul Samed will join the club before the transfer window shuts on Friday.

“There are lots of different situations with different players. We are working on the striker subject, the midfielder subject, but other positions as well because there are many things that could happen in these next couple of days," he said, as quoted by SI.

"It is possible with Samed and Aleksic, but it is not [done]. We are working hard and I hope that at the end we have a more balanced team, more talented players and so on.

“We don't know exactly yet what the situation will be but I'm confident because I think we have a good team with a strong core - and if we can add some specific elements to this core I think that the balance will be better."

Samed left out of Ghana squad

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

The Black Stars will host Angola in Kumasi before travelling to Morocco to face Niger in the opening two games of the qualifiers.

Conspicuously missing from Addo's squad is captain Andre Ayew, who has been omitted from the team for the second time running.

