Some traders at Adum market have gone viral online after they voiced their displeasure in the wake of comments made by Kevin Taylor

This happened after the outspoken social media commentator called out the traders for refusing bags of rice and cooking oil from NADMO

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their views on the issue

Popular Ghanaian social commentator, Kevin Taylor has incurred the displeasure of some disgruntled traders at the Adum Market.

This comes after he lashed out at the traders for rejecting food items that had reportedly been donated by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

Adum traders call out Kevin Taylor for his remarks about their decision to reject rice and oil donations. Photo credit: @ghanainsight2/TikTok, @NDC TV/Facebook

Kevin Taylor, while speaking on his show With All Due Respect, jabbed the traders who turned down the items, questioning what grounds they had to make specific demands from the government.

The statement by Kevin Taylor, however, did not sit well with the traders, who called him out for being disrespectful.

In a video making rounds on TikTok, three disgruntled market women who seemed displeased were seen lashing out at Kevin Taylor for trying to disrespect them.

One of them said the utterances of Kevin Taylor sought to create a perception that he was not being sensible about the whole issue.

Another woman also added that they were focused on more pressing issues, and Kevin Taylor would have it tough with them if he got their attention.

Another video on TikTok also showed an angry woman expressing her grievances over the issue. She called out Kevin Taylor, saying that before the market was razed, she and other market traders did not need the sympathy or support of anyone.

The woman urged Kevin Taylor to be circumspect in his comments since he does not take care of their needs.

The aftermath of the devastation caused by the fire market at the Adum Market. Photo credit: @GNFS/Facebook

The former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has meanwhile donated 1,000 bags of cement to help the affected traders in their rebuilding efforts and presented a cash amount of GH¢200,000.

At the time of writing this report, the video had racked up over 5,000 likes and 300 comments.

Reactions to Adum traders calling out Kevin Taylor

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Samm babbs commented:

"But low-key Kevin Taylor has become popular paa oo."

Rogue Warrior stated:

"Are u aware if Kevin stands as MP for that area as npp candidate he’ll win."

MiriamLarbi added:

"Let’s think why u can’t do anything to him because he said some Ashanti’s so I don’t see what ur problem is."

Uncle Pluwn opined:

"Rejecting Thousands of bags of Rice and accepting 200 bags of rice keeps me thinking."

Contractor visits Adum market with Appiah Stadium

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a road contractor, Aboagye Contractor, visited the Adum market with Appiah Stadium.

Appiah Stadium heavily guarded the road contractor as he addressed the affected traders of the fire incident

In a show of benevolence supported their rebuilding efforts with GH¢500,000.

