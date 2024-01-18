Ghana is participating in its 23rd African Cup of Nations in the 2023 edition (AFCON 2023) in Cote d'Ivoire

The AFCON 2023 squad consists of many talented players, including Dede Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Joseph Paintsil, Iñaki Williams, and Jordan Ayew, among others

Here, YEN.com.gh presents a list of some of the partners (wives and girlfriends) of the players in camp

Ghana's Black Stars is currently participating in the 2023 African Cup Of Nations (AFCON 2023) in La Cote d'Ivoire.

The team faces the Pharaohs at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny in Yamoussoukro in the second group game on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

These are some of the wives and girlfriends of the Black Stars Photo source: @williaaams, @elaliaa, @kingsle.y

Source: Instagram

Having lost the opener 2-1 against Cape Verde, the Black Stars' AFCON tournament is hanging on a balance. Ghanaians are praying the team avoids defeat to keep their chances of progressing to the knockout stages in their hands.

Among the people who are fervently praying and rooting for the Black Stars are their wives and girlfriends.

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of some of the wives and girlfriends (WAGs) of Ghana's squad at the AFCON 2023.

1. Dede Ayew's wife (Yvonne Ayew):

Ghana captain Dede Ayew is married to a beautiful woman called Yvonne. The Le Havre midfielder and his pretty wife are blessed with two lovely daughters, Inaya and Maha.

She is of Ivorian descent but has vowed to support the Black Stars at the ongoing tournament, which is being hosted by her home country.

2. Daniel Amartey's wife (Naa Shika Addy):

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey is married to Naa Shika Addy. She has also been a great supporter of her husband's career.

During his time with Leicester City in England, Amartey's wife was often seen at their matches.

Daniel Amartey and his wife, Naa Shika Addy Photo source: @efia_trimud3

Source: Instagram

3. Jordan Ayew's wife (Denise Acquah):

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew's wife is called Denise Acquah. Just like his brother Dede, Jordan and his wife have two children, a girl called Kiki and a boy called Razan.

A quiet woman, Denise has been supportive of her husband whenever he comes under criticism from Ghanaians.

4. Alexander Djiku's wife (Helene Djiku):

Fenerbahçe defender Alexander Djiku is married to a French woman, Helene. The two tied the knot in June 2022.

Prior to their wedding, Djiku and Helene had been blessed with two kids, Wesley and Elyana.

5. Denis Odoi wife (Katleen Thijs):

Club Brugge defender Denis Odoi is married to a Belgian woman called Katleen Thijs.

A supportive wife, Katleen is already in Cote d'Ivoire to cheer on her husband and the Black Stars. She was spotted at the stadium for Ghana's first match.

Denis Odoi and his Belgian wife Katleen Thijs at an event Photo source: @katleenthijs

Source: Instagram

6. Joseph Aidoo's wife (Barbara Aidoo):

Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo is a happily married man. His wife is Barbara. The two have two boys together.

Barbara is a strong supporter of her husband and often posts him on social media.

7. Elisha Owusu's wife (Gwen):

Just like Alex Djiku, Auxerre midfielder Elisha Owusu is married to a French woman called Gwen, with who he has one child.

A proud father, the midfielder has been flaunting their child online.

8. Iñaki Williams' partner (Patricia Morales):

Athletic Bilbao's Iñaki Williams is unmarried, but he is in a serious relationship. His fiancee is a Spanish lady called Patricia Morales.

A doting couple, Iñaki and Patricia have loads of photos together on social media.

Kingsley Schindler wife (Ashlee Schindler):

Kingsley Schindler, who plays as a midfielder for Samsunspor in Turkey, is married to a pretty woman.

His wife is called Ashlee Yaa Kumi Schindler, and they have two children together.

Jordan Ayew fires Nigerian journalist at Black Stars vs Egypt presser

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew went all sarcastic at a Nigerian journalist during the Black Stars' press conference ahead of their game with Egypt.

The Nigerian journalist had asked a hypothetical question about the potential elimination of the Black Stars from AFCON 2023.

But Jordan was not willing to entertain any defeatist thoughts and told the journalist to wait for his assumptions to happen before he could comment.

