Thomas Partey has been singled out for praise following his performance in Arsenal's draw with Brighton

The Ghana international put in a decent shift in midfield, especially after Declan Rice's red card

One fan even argued that the 31-year-old deserved to win the man-of-the-match award for his display

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Thomas Partey has garnered widespread acclaim for his performance in Arsenal's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Despite swirling rumours about a potential transfer, Partey has featured in all three of Arsenal's matches since the start of the 2024/25 season.

Thomas Partey excelled in the heart of midfield as Arsenal shared the spoils with Brighton in the Premier League. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey's performance vs Brighton

In the match against Brighton, Partey, although not at his absolute peak, delivered a commendable performance in the heart of Arsenal's midfield.

The 31-year-old found himself shouldering a significant burden, particularly after Declan Rice was sent off early in the second half.

With Rice's red card, Arsenal was down to ten men, talkSPORT reports.

Partey was the only true defensive-minded player left in midfield, a situation that demanded both tactical discipline and physical resilience.

Arsenal had started the game on the front foot, dominating possession and taking a deserved 1-0 lead through Kai Havertz's well-taken goal in the 38th minute.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically after Rice's dismissal, which stemmed from a second yellow card.

In the aftermath of Rice's departure, Partey was left to marshal a depleted midfield.

Despite facing this uphill battle, he managed to stand out, earning a solid 6.9 rating from Sofascore—the highest among Arsenal's midfielders.

Although he lost possession seven times, Partey's defensive contributions were invaluable, with five interceptions, two blocked shots, and three ground duels won.

Fans heap praise on Partey

After the match, fans took to social media to praise the Ghanaian international for his efforts in securing a vital point for Mikel Arteta's side.

One fan, @Gravitygunner14, lauded Partey's ability:

"Held the midfield together!"

@QUEENOFDBLUES1 acknowledged his quality, stating,

"Partey is a great player. Injury dealt with him."

Another supporter, @AfcKurdy, went further, declaring Partey:

"He was our best player after the red card."

In a show of even greater admiration, @Magik_jay_ suggested that:

"He deserved the man of the match."

Meanwhile, @JimRaymond12 emphasised the need to protect Partey, describing him as "a gem."

"Partey needs to be protected. He is indeed a gem. Arteta should rotate him more and find a way to bring Zinchenko into midfield because he is not a trusted ally at the back at all."

Arsenal fans unhappy with Rice's red card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal fans registered their displeasure on social media after midfielder Declan Rice was sent off during the match against Brighton.

Rice was penalised for fouling Joel Veltman but was later involved in an incident where he stepped in front of the Brighton defender and was struck by a swinging leg.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh