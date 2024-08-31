Arsenal fans took to social media to voice their frustration after midfielder Declan Rice was sent off during the match against Brighton

Rice was penalised for fouling Joel Veltman, but then stepped in front of the Brighton defender and was struck by a swinging leg

But the Arsenal man was shown a second yellow card, apparently for nudging the ball away as Veltman attempted to take the free kick

Arsenal fans were furious after midfielder Declan Rice was sent off during the match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon as Mikel Arteta's side hosted Brighton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League.

Arsenal fans resorted to social media to express their displeasure after midfielder Declan Rice was sent off against Brighton. Credit: @brfootball.

The Gunners began strongly, controlling the match and taking a 1-0 lead through Kai Havertz's 38th-minute goal.

However, early in the second half, Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when Declan Rice received a second yellow card, per Goal.

Fans were initially outraged, as replays proved that Rice had been accidentally kicked by Brighton's Joel Veltman, who missed the ball.

However, it was later understood that Rice had actually nudged the ball away from the Brighton defender in an attempt to delay the restart.

This left TNT Sports commentators Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist briefly puzzled about why Rice was issued a second yellow card.

Arsenal fans unhappy with Rice's red card

Some Arsenal fans resorted to social media to express their displeasure after their star man received the marching orders.

@piersmorgan commented:

"This is the worst red card decision in football history."

@SkillRemitgh posted: ·

"I have been wondering why Rice was sent off."

@MasculineBased said:

"All I can say is the ref is cooking this game!"

@frankulom posted:

"The fact that the VAR didn't see that the ball was rolling baffles me."

@xephas_official commented:

"For real, there was no reason for the red card."

What is next for Rice?

Rice is set to miss Arsenal's next Premier League match, a huge clash against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

How did Arsenal vs Brighton end?

Arsenal were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Brighton after playing most of the second half with 10 men following Rice's red card.

The Gunners seemed in control after Kai Havertz chipped Bart Verbruggen, giving the hosts a narrow lead at halftime.

However, Joao Pedro thrilled the Brighton fans by capitalizing on a rebound to score the crucial equaliser, per Sports Mole.

