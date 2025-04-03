YouTuber and socialite Twene Jonas showered praises on President John Dramani Mahama for abolishing certain taxes

In the video, he explained why the poor shouldn't be taxed but rather the rich and hailed President Mahama for being a visionary

The video gained traction, with many people joining in praising the president for abolishing former President Akufo-Addo's taxes

Controversial social commentator, Twene Jonas has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for scrapping certain taxes from the system on April 2, 2025.

Twene Jonas praises Mahama over tax abolishment

In a video on his Instagram page, Twene Jonas referred to President Mahama as a visionary leader for putting an end to the E-Levy, Emissions Tax, and Betting Tax, among other taxes.

He noted that every visionary leader of any country was aware that poor people should not be allowed to pay taxes.

"A wealthy man who has companies, who has money, cash flow, who can at a go buy 20 cars is the one whom taxes are collected from. These monies are what are used to cater for the poor and needy."

The American-based Ghanaian socialite noted that in the US, the poor are not taxed, but rather, rich people like him who own BMWs.

"For my BMW, I pay $6,000 taxes. That is only for insurance. Before I pay road registration and other taxes. I also pay taxes on the petrol I buy to fuel my car. If you drive a powerhouse, you have to have money to fuel it," he said.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Twene Jonas highlighted that President Mahama was fulfilling his campaign promises.

However, he complained about the President and the National Democratic Congress' affiliation to the producer and CEO of Loud Silence Media, Kevin Taylor.

"Warm up! All jokes aside, John Mahama is fulfilling his promises; his only problem is paying his dog Kevin to insult people for no proper reason."

He concluded his message in the Instagram caption by saying that the truth would always defeat the lies and hinted at the system working efficiently since President Mahama resumed power.

"The truth will always defeat lies 👍🏾 Glass Nkoaa 🔥 The system is working 24/7💪🏾 Hw3 Fomm 🥰 We run the city 🏙️."

Reactions to Twene Jonas to Mahama's praise

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to Twene Jonas' video:

arenastudioss said:

"NDC again for 2028🔥🔥🔥🔥."

alchemist_1234 said:

"As Headquarters Approved JDM works Then NDC will continue over 16 years 👏."

jude.mills.12 said:

"He say Kelvin dey room wey woman dey feed am nor dey pay tax 🤣🤣🤣🤣 this guy get mouth 👄 I swear."

akua665 said:

"Asew Mahama ay3 ade3 ooo👏."

amglegacy_ said:

"I think I need the ballot box again 😂."

