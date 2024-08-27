Ranking the 7 Spanish players to play for Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal has finalized the signing of Spain international Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

The midfielder has agreed to a four-year contract at the Emirates Stadium, with an option for an additional year.

The initial fee is £27.4 million, with a potential £4.2 million in add-ons.

Merino becomes Arsenal's fourth summer signing, following Tommy Setford, Riccardo Calafiori, and the permanent addition of David Raya.

He will be the 14th Spanish player to don the Gunners' colours in the Premier League era.

YEN.com.gh reflects on the top seven Spanish players to have represented Arsenal,

Cesc Fabregas

It's a shame that Fabregas managed to win only one FA Cup during his seven years at Arsenal. The youngest-ever debutant and captain at just 21, he was undoubtedly among Europe's best young talents during his formative years.

Santi Cazorla

“I’m not sure why the Arsenal fans treated me so well; I’ve just tried to do things right at every club,” the playmaker reminisced about his time at the Emirates.

The affection he received is a testament to his brilliance as one of the most entertaining players Arsenal has ever had.

Mikel Arteta

Now a highly regarded coach, Arteta also left a significant mark as a player.

He joined Arsenal during a difficult time in the early weeks of the 2011-12 season, and his arrival, along with that of Per Mertesacker, helped stabilize the team.

As captain, he led Arsenal to end a nine-year trophy drought in the 2014 FA Cup final, highlighting his immense influence.

Nacho Monreal

Not the flashiest left-back, Monreal embodied professionalism and was a bargain at just £8.5 million.

One of Arsenal’s most underrated signings of the Emirates era, he earned respect for his reliability and work ethic.

Jose Antonio Reyes

Joining during Arsenal's legendary 2003-04 season, Reyes quickly etched his name in club history with a memorable brace in a 2-1 FA Cup comeback win over Chelsea.

His goals against Portsmouth and Fulham helped the Gunners finish the season unbeaten, and he played a key role in the team's journey to the Champions League final in 2006.

Though not always consistent, Reyes had a knack for delivering memorable moments. Thierry Henry described him as a “wonderful player, superb teammate, and exceptional human being” following his tragic death in 2019.

Hector Bellerin

In his early days, Bellerin showcased remarkable potential as a speedy full-back.

A product of La Masia, he made over 200 appearances for Arsenal and won three FA Cups.

Despite his promising start, injuries hindered his development into a world-class right-back.

He left the club last summer with his contract terminated, reflecting a decline in his stock, but he departed with goodwill from fans.

Manuel Almunia

While occasionally prone to blunders, Almunia is often remembered more favourably in hindsight.

He played over 100 Premier League matches for Arsenal but never received a cap for Spain.

Following Jens Lehmann's departure, Almunia’s tenure marked a decade of uncertainty in goal for Arsenal, as they struggled to find a reliable presence between the posts.

Source: AFP