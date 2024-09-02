Ghanaian players enjoyed significant transfers in the just-ended summer transfer window

One of the topmost moves saw David Oduro move from the Ghana Premier League to Barcelona

On this note, YEN.com.gh ranks the best 5 transfer deals involving Ghanaian players

The summer transfer window has closed, and as expected, the Premier League led the way with its significant spending.

While the spotlight shone brightly on high-profile moves like Kylian Mbappe’s switch to Real Madrid and the surprising transfers of Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho to Chelsea and Arsenal, respectively, Ghanaian footballers were also active in the market, making notable moves across Europe.

David Oduro's transfer to Barcelona headlines the top 5 deals involving Ghanaians. Photos by Zac Goodwin/PA Images/Getty Images, @AccraLionsFC/X and Valerio Pennicino - Juventus/Getty Images.

Several players from the football-crazy West African nation secured transfers to prominent clubs, including Leicester City, Juventus, and Barcelona.

The top 5 transfer moves by Ghanaian players

Here’s a ranking of these standout moves, emphasising that Ghanaian talent continues to be highly sought after.

5. Forson Amankwah - Norwich City

This move might not have grabbed the biggest headlines, but it represents a significant step forward for the young Ghanaian midfielder.

Forson Amankwah joined Norwich City from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who gained valuable experience in the Champions League last season, inked a four-year deal with the Canaries.

According to the BBC, Norwich’s Sporting Director, Ben Knapper, praised Amankwah, describing him as a "great fit" for the team and highlighting the "quality and versatility" he brings to the squad.

4. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - Leicester City

The former Dreams FC prodigy earned a permanent contract with Leicester City after playing a crucial role in their immediate return to the Premier League.

The young forward has already made an impact, providing an assist and delivering solid performances, even as Leicester endures a challenging start to the season.

3. Jordan Ayew - Leicester City

Jordan Ayew’s move to Leicester City seemed almost destined, especially following the appointment of Steve Cooper as the club's manager.

Cooper, who previously worked with Ayew at Swansea City, saw the experienced Ghanaian forward as a key addition to strengthen his squad.

Ayew has already scored in the Carabao Cup and made his first start for the Foxes in the Premier League over the weekend.

2. Felix Afena-Gyan - Juventus

Afena-Gyan, once hailed as a promising talent, has taken a somewhat unexpected step by joining Juventus Next Gen, the reserve team of Serie A giants Juventus.

Despite his recent low profile, this move offers Afena-Gyan a chance to rejuvenate his career, Pulse reports.

While he is expected to feature prominently for Juventus’ youth side, his potential contribution to the senior squad remains a possibility.

1. David Oduro - FC Barcelona

The most headline-grabbing move among the Ghanaian transfers is that of David Oduro, an 18-year-old left-back from Accra Lions, who secured a dream move to Barcelona’s La Masia.

After successful trials at various European clubs, including Chelsea and Barcelona, Oduro signed a three-year contract with Barça Atlètic, which will keep him at the club until 2027.

Oduro’s transfer marks a significant milestone.

He becomes the first Ghanaian player to make a direct move from the domestic league to the Catalan giants, Fabrizio Romano.

David Oduro backed to excel at Barcelona

YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe is optimistic about teenage talent David Oduro's smooth integration at Barcelona.

Tagoe encouraged the young player to remain calm and focused, expressing confidence in Oduro's ability to break into the senior team by staying confident and fearless.

