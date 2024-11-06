New Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is confident ahead of the challenge that awaits him in the Premier League

Amorim saved one of his greatest sporting victories for his last home game to condemn Man City to a 4-1 defeat

The 39-year-old is expected to take charge of his first game as United coach against Ipswich Town later this month

Ruben Amorim is optimistic as he prepares to step in as Manchester United’s new permanent head coach.

The Portuguese trainer, who officially begins his role on November 11, has signed a three-year deal with the Red Devils after spending more than four years with Sporting CP.

He brings a reputation for tactical prowess that’s earned him widespread recognition across Europe.

Amorim hammers Guardiola in final Sporting match

Amorim’s last match with Sporting CP saw him orchestrate a stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester City in the Champions League, handing the English champions a rare and emphatic defeat, per the BBC.

The result was City’s biggest UCL loss since a 4-0 setback to Barcelona, underscoring Amorim's skill in executing high-stakes game plans.

Despite this high-profile success against Pep Guardiola’s charges, the 39-year-old is grounded about the challenges awaiting him in the Premier League.

Amorim declares readiness for EPL task

Acknowledging the intensity of English football, Amorim emphasised his readiness for the heightened demands of managing at Old Trafford while hinting at an exciting journey ahead.

“When I arrive in the Premier League, it is a different world, different pressure,” he noted, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“It will be fun, very fun, and I'm ready for the challenge.”

Sporting bids Amorim befitting farewell

In a memorable send-off, Sporting players gave Ruben Amorim a remarkable farewell with a resounding 4-1 triumph over Manchester City, as YEN.com.gh reported.

During Amorim’s final home match at Estadio Jose Alvalade, Viktor Gyokeres stole the spotlight by scoring a hat-trick that perfectly highlighted the manager’s tenure.

The victory was especially significant, ending Guardiola's impressive 26-game unbeaten run in the Champions League and marking an unforgettable close to Amorim's era with Sporting.

Amorim speaks after United appointment

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that newly appointed Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim addressed the public for the first time since his appointment last Friday.

Amorim, who signed a contract with the club until 2027, will make his managerial debut with the Red Devils on November 24 against Ipswich Town.

