Lamine Yamal and Alex Padilla have reportedly ended their relationship once again, adding another chapter to their turbulent romance

The lovers, who first went public during Spain’s Euros victory celebration, have broken up amid ongoing drama

Their relationship has been marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations, with allegations of infidelity surfacing in the past

Lamine Yamal has reportedly ended his relationship with Alex Padilla once again, marking yet another twist in their on-again, off-again romance.

The young football star first introduced Padilla to the public during Spain’s trophy-winning ceremony at the Euros in Germany, instantly making her an internet sensation.

Lamine Yamal and Alex Padilla have reportedly ended their relationship once again, adding another chapter to their turbulent romance. Photos: Christina Pahnke/Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Fans scrambled to learn more about her, but just two months later, their relationship hit a rocky patch amid allegations that Padilla had been unfaithful.

Did Yamal reconcile with Alex Padilla?

Despite the controversy, the pair seemingly reconciled during the Christmas break, with Padilla even accompanying Yamal to receive his Globe Soccer Award in December.

In a photo shared on social media, the duo were sighted dining at the world-famous Nusret’s restaurant, savouring the culinary creations of the renowned chef.

They also made a stop at Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi, sharing laughter and excitement on the thrilling amusement rides.

Yamal 'breaks up' with Alex Padilla again

However, according to reports from Ten, as cited by Bild, the couple has now called it quits once more.

A source claims Yamal and Padilla have moved on, each seeing other people.

Meanwhile, Padilla continues to capitalize on her newfound fame, sharing racy videos and photos on TikTok, where she boasts over two million followers.

Fans are now left wondering whether this split will be permanent.

Lamine Yamal's dad lavishes new girlfriend on Val's Day

Meanwhile, While football lovers were fixated on their favourite stars, Yamal’s father stole the limelight with a lavish display of affection.

Marking the occasion in spectacular fashion, he gifted his significant other an enormous rose flower accompanied by a heartfelt message.

A photo posted on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed Mounir posing with his new partner, the impressive floral arrangement taking centre stage.

The caption, "Lover you", accompanied by romantic emojis, only added to the buzz, sending social media into a frenzy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh