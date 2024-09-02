Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Saudi giants Al Hilal

The Leicester City forward has been offered a lucrative deal to join the Saudi Pro League side

Fatawu Issahaku joined Leicester City on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window

Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal are reportedly interested in signing talented Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The Saudi giants want to beef up their squad with the signing of the Leicester City attacker before the transfer window in the Middle-Eastern nation closes.

Issahaku is having a decent start to the English Premier League, having made a goal contribution in three matches.

Fatawu Issahaku celebrates after scoring in a game for Leicester City in the English Championship. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/ Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

However, Leicester City could be lured into selling the youngster if the right amount is paid by Al Hilal.

According to Ghana Soccernet, Isshaku will be making an amount €10m a year if he agrees to switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Leicester City repose confidence in Issahaku

The Foxes repaid Fatawu Issahaku with a permanent deal after a brilliant campaign in his first season at the King Power Stadium.

The 20-year-old winger joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon on an initial loan deal, where he helped the club achieve promotion to the English Premier League, as reported by 3 News.

Issahaku signed a five-year deal and he is viewed as a key cog in the current team as they strive to maintain their place in the topflight league.

Despite the club's struggles in the new Premier League season, Issahaku has shown great potential, starring in the league opener against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The former Sporting Lisbon forward is currently with the Black Stars team as they prepare ahead of the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger this week.

Black Stars resume training in Accra

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Black Stars of Ghana held their first training session on Monday, September 2, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The West African football powerhouse will host Angola in Kumasi on Thursday, September 5, 2024, before travelling to Morocco for their second Group C game against Niger.

A dozen players including captain Thomas Partey reported for the first day of training with the rest expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Source: YEN.com.gh