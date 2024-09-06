The Black Princesses of Ghana suffered a thumping defeat to Japan at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup

Ghana will face New Zealand in their final Group E game with a slim chance of advancing to the second round

The Black Princesses are making their seventh appearance at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia

The Black Princesses of Ghana are on the verge of suffering elimination at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup following a 4-1 mauling by Japan.

The West Africans went into the game needing a positive result to keep their World Cup hopes alive after defeat to Austria in their Group E opener.

Japan forward celebrates after scoring against the Blacvk Princesses of Ghana at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup. Photo: Raul Arboleda.

Ghana, who are making a seventh straight appearance at the tournament, will now have to beat New Zealand with a huge scoreline to ensure they advance as one of the best third-place teams.

The Black Princesses will face New Zealand on Monday, September 9, 2024, in Bogota, per Fox Sports.

How Japan crashed the Black Princesses

Despite an impressive start by the Princesses, mistakes in injury time of the first half saw them concede twice before the break.

Chinari Sasai opened the scoring in the 45th minute after Black Princesses goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku failed to grasp a cross for the first time. Six minutes into first half injury time, Manaka Matsukubo doubled the lead after smashing the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper.

After the break, Ghana's woes were compounded as Japan added a third four minute into the second half. Miku Hayama out-paced her marker before placing the ball into the net.

Ghana were handed a late lifeline after captain Stella Nyamekye was brought down in the box, with the skipper converting from the spot.

As the Black Princesses began a fightback they were pinned down again as Miyu Matsunaga extended Japan's advantage, as reported by FIFA.

Austria defeat Black Princesses in opener

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Princesses got off to a poor start at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Colombia after losing their opening game to debutants Austria.

A late consolation from Stella Nyamekye could not help as the Black Princesses lost their first game of the tournament 2-1 in Bogota.

Austria, who were making their first appearance at the World Cup, started brightly breaking the deadlock just 12 minutes into the match after Hannah Fankhauser finished off a brilliant team move.

