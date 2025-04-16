A washing bay attendant got in his feelings while at work as he passionately sang Black Sherif's The Victory Song from his Iron Boy album

The young man was washing the tyres of a heavy-duty vehicle and was excited when the song started, singing the tune word for word

The video was shared on TikTok and went viral after Black Sherif reposted it, with fans praising the young man's passion in the comments

A washing bay attendant has gone viral after a video of him passionately singing Black Sherif’s hit, The Victory Song, while at work went viral.

A Black Sherif fan sings his new hit The Victory Song in a video and gets netizens emotional. Photo source: blacksherif, mohammedfusseni

Source: TikTok

The young man was washing the tyes of a heavy-duty vehicle when the song started playing. He immediately started singing along with full energy while raising his hands to the sky.

The video was shared on TikTok and caught the attention of many netizens for how emotional and connected the man looked while singing.

His passionate rendition of the song impressed many folks online, especially fans of Black Sherif. The video later caught the attention of the artist, who reposted it on the social media platform, increasing its views.

Many Ghanaians praised the young man in the comments, saying his passion showed how much Black Sherif’s music means to ordinary people.

The viral moment happened just days after Black Sherif released his second studio album, Iron Boy, on April 3, 2025. The 15-track album talks about struggle, survival, and chasing success.

Only two guest artists feature on the project: Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez.

The album was produced by Ar Beats, Samsney, Joshua Aime Adjei, Dystinkt Beats, Joker Nharnah, Lekaa Beats, Marvio, Dino Pathekas, and Louddaaa. Mixing and final sound work were done by Samuel Sarpong and Mike Seaberg.

Black Sherif shares a video of a washing bay attendant passionately singing his hit The Victory Song. Photo source: blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Washing bay attendant's rendition impresses netizens

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after the video of the washing bay worker went viral.

RD said:

"He has a big dream, I pray he gets there."

kofi_yesu62 said:

"Make e pick give am now now everybody go forget all this hard works n struggles n say Wei de3 w’afa akyire ho oh make God bless every hustler witha positive mindset."

omgitsnanayaw commented:

"The next time you'll sing this song you'll be in America!"

Jerry J said:

"When words failed, music speaks to the soul."

Remedy wrote:

"No one noticed the written on the truck. It says God is Alive. This is Deep."

Miki Darling said:

"Bro, May Allah open a better Door for you, happiness is Free."

Black Sherif cries at concert

Fans of Black Sherif got even more emotional at his concert when he performed his songs on his Iron Boy tour, specifically in New York.

Footage from the show showed a fan crying as he performed. The lady could not hold back her emotions as she sang along to the tunes.

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif's album has been described by many Ghanaians as a project with a lot of emotional depth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh