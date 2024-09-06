Otto Addo has reacted to the Black Stars' defeat to Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Ghana suffered their first defeat at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 24 years after losing to Angola

The team will next travel to Morocco to face Niger with hopes of recovering from the loss in Kumasi

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has rejected claims that the team lost to Angola due to the poor nature of the Baba Yara pitch.

Ghana lost their opening game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after a late strike from Felicio Milson handed the Sable Antelopes all three points.

Defender Abdul Mumin's clearance fell right in front of the Angolan striker who rolled the ball into a gaping net.

Both teams struggled at times to get the game flowing because of the unbalanced nature of the grass.

However, Addo fully takes responsibility for the defeat and feels his team could have done better.

“I don’t want to plant this loss on the pitch even though it wasn’t good. Against the Central African Republic, it was also not good but we won. We have to do better,' he said during the post-match presser, as quoted by 3 News.

Otto Addo switches attention to Niger

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco for their second Group C game against Niger.

Addo will be hoping his players immediately bounce back from the defeat in Kumasi to get their qualifiers on track.

“The second half makes me very confident we can qualify. The good thing is that it’s all in our hands because we still have to face all the teams in the group," added Addo.

Both Ghana and Niger lost their opening matches, making the match in Berkane an important one.

Meanwhile, Group C leaders Angola and Sudan will clash in the other game on Monday, per the BBC.

Black Stars fans vandalise pitch after defeat

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that fans of the Black Stars expressed their fury at the team following the Black Stars' defeat to Angola in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A late strike from Felicio Milson handed the visitors victory in the Group C clash of the qualifiers in Kumasi.

The Black Stars are losing a game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time in 24 years.

