Ghanaian philanthropist Vera George showcased her fashion sense at the wedding of Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, the younger brother of Honourable Sam George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations of Ghana.

At the event, held in April, she wore a custom-made white gown designed by renowned fashion designer Lauren Couture. This long-sleeved, corseted ensemble highlighted her figure and emphasised her stylish flair.

Vera George, known for her sophisticated fashion choices, complemented her outfit with a striking yellow turban that coordinated with the bow tie on her embellished red pointed high heels.

Additionally, she accessorised her look with a chic designer bag that harmonised with her all-white ensemble.

Honourable Sam George, who served as a groomsman at the wedding, wore a fashionable long-sleeve white kaftan paired with matching trousers.

He completed his outfit with black leather shoes, suitable for both formal occasions and everyday wear. This event not only highlighted the couple's union but also the guests' notable style choices.

Vera George slays at Sam George's brother's wedding

Some social media users have commented on Vera George's choice of outfit at Sam George's little brother's wedding. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Ohemaaglobal stated:

"Mrs.Pretty George❤ Forever an OHG Queen."

ann_exquisite_

"A woman of substance! That’s who you are sis 😍😍😍. You and and your husband look absolutely stunning 💯 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

laurenhautecouture

"An absolute Gorgeous Lauren Woman!😍❤️❤️❤️👌🏾 @verageorge_ 👑."

baeta_elorm

"This woman gorgeous. Absolutely gorgeous. Oh she is elegant and her decency is worth emulating."

duchess_henny

"My favsssss😍😍😍😍."

thatshaihillgirl

"Last slide is my fav😍 I will marry right in Jesus name 👏."

mohammedshaban801

"Our industrious mom & Our relentless lioness 🦁 God bless this lovely family #samgeage."

iam_bediako

"Stunning 🙌❤️ I like the Samira vibe in you🔥."

impeccable__bhim

"The industrious wife we’ve been praying for 🙌🙏."

Sam George's brother rocks an elegant suit

Honourable Sam George's little brother Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George looked dashing in a stylish ensemble at his lavish wedding in Ghana.

The famous groom wore an expensive suit and shoes for his white wedding, while his beautiful bride Ruth Ewoenam looked exquisite in a magnificent white gown with a detachable long skirt.

Sam George's brother talks about his job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sam George's little brother, Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, who recently got a job at Amazon in Germany.

The double master's degree holder expressed his gratitude to his elder brother, who played a pivotal role in his life and career.

Some social media users have commented on Sam George's little brother Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George's post on LinkedIn.

