Shatta Wale has received severe backlash from Ghanaian actor, Amankwah Trump, after Nigerian sensation Peller's trip to Ghana

Amankwah, in a recent interviewestablished that Shatta Wale would never treat a Ghanaian colleague like the way he did Peller

His hot take on the viral sensation's sponsored trip has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian comedian Amankwah Trump has shared his frustrations about Peller's recent trip to Ghana sponsored by Shatta Wale from April 10 to 13.

According to the actor, the premium treatment Peller received from Shatta Wale and his team has never been extended to any Ghanaian.

When Peller landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra for the first time, he was chauffeured in a luxurious convoy facilitated by Shatta Wale's Shaxi ride-hailing service.

From the airport, Peller and his team were sent to a luxury apartment owned by the dancehall musician.

Peller joined Shatta Wale later in his new 2-million-dollar mansion at East Legon for a tour and dinner.

Shatta Wale, who described Peller as his junior brother, took Peller to Nima, the home of his fanbase.

En route to Nima, he gave Peller bundles of cash to spray as fans swarmed around them for photos and the money.

Amankwah's rants, which popped up online on April 16, have already registered over 250k hits on TikTok alone.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actor appeared peeved that Shatta Wale had not amplified anyone from Ghana like the way he has done Peller.

"He treated the kid like a president. No Ghanaian will ever merit that level of treatment from him till well all die.

While he praised Shatta Wale for his gesture toward the child, he raised a concern about the reception Ghanaian artistes and creatives receive when they attempt leveraging the Nigerian market.

"The Nigerians don't see us. They take us for granted. Shatta Wale could be playing a show, and they'll just be watching him. Even Sarkodie, who is the best rapper in Africa, experienced the same."

Amankwah argued that Nigerians may know an artiste from Ghana and still refuse to accord him the necessary support.

Amankwah's rants about Peller stirs reactions online

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Amankwah's concerns about Peller's trip to Ghana.

kensmith781 said:

"What Amankwa is saying is truth but ppl will basically insult because he's saying the truth 😂🤔."

Rev selina wrote:

"A lot of Ghanaian have talent more than this boy but who is promoting them or making them popular, if the Nigerians are like us do you think this boy would have gotten here?"

RASHMEE remarked:

"From A-Z, he's not making any sense in any ways. Shatta is actually teaching NIGERIANS something they should have done to us a very long time if they claim to be the giants of AFRICA.Think my people."

Jam👾💼 shared:

"This one is not about Ghana artist because we are all in Ghana how can Shatta Wale invite you to his house? The reason is he can’t because we all in Ghana 🇬🇭 so whatever SM did was the right way."

Y S M wrote:

"See if we no start dey lash this kiddies errh them no go stop dey disrespect!!! Ahhh like Amankwah is talking to Shatta like this eii ewurade 🤨🤨."

Peller and Jarvis quarrel after his Ghana trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller's girlfriend had shared her frustrations about the viral sensation's moments in Ghana, especially the ones involving female content creators, Lallipop and Benedicta Gyamfiwaa.

The couple hopped on a live show after Peller departed Ghana on April 13. Jarvis called Peller out for disrespecting their relationship.

She cited several instances where the 20-year-old star publicly overindulged ladies before their relationship began.

