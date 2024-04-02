Issahaku's Leicester City faced Norwich City in the April 1 English Championship fixture

Leicester City won by three goals to one, with Fatawu Issahaku playing a crucial role in the game

Photos of the Ghanaian player's mum, who was in the stands to cheer her boy on, have surfaced online

On April 1, Leicester City returned to their vibrant best against Norwich City after losing two games straight, endangering their Championship dreams.

The Foxes were a goal down by the 20th minute, but a response from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the 33rd minute changed the game's fortunes in favour of Leicester City.

Stephy Mavididi put Leicester in front after the break during the 61st minute before Jamie Vardy added a third in stoppage time to seal the victory for the Foxes.

Issahaku receives support from mum

In the game against Norwich City, Issahaku's presence and performance in Leicester's midfield field were unmissable. He was substituted in the 8th minute being substituted for James Justin.

Issahaku, who joined Leicester City this season on loan from Sporting FC, played with pride as his mum and other relatives enjoyed the game from the stands.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Issahaku's mum was spotted in the stands chanting as Leicester City fans cheered the team to victory.

After the game, the 20-year-old Black Stars player shared the big moment with his mum as they posed for photos.

Fans react to Issahaku's stint with Leicester City

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Issahaku's recent performance against Norwich City.

@ShaibuArshavin1 said:

Issahaku has massively improved. He’s eating those 1v1’s like his favorite meal!

@Leo_Seven11 wrote:

He's really growing into a fantastic footballer. He can bench Bukayo Saka at Arsenal if he continues like this

@dkwins95 noted:

Nice one baller ❤️

Issahaku names Andre Ayew as his idol

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian and Leicester City forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku opened up about his influences growing up as a young footballer.

In an interview, Issahaku established that he used to watch Andre Ayew and was always inspired by his resilience during games.

